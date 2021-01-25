Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continued to trend downward in Westmoreland County over the weekend, averaging fewer than 100 new cases per day.
The county recorded 91 new coronavirus cases Friday and 140 on Saturday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, before registering its lowest single-day increase since Nov. 5 on Sunday with 57 new cases.
The 57 new cases added Sunday represent the lowest single-day increase in the county since Nov. 5, when there were 56 new cases reported. Friday and Sunday marked the second and third days in 2021 with fewer than 100 new cases.
Westmoreland County has added fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases in each of the past 10 days and has had fewer than 175 new cases in nine of those 10 days.
With the new coronavirus cases reported Sunday, there have now been 24,019 cases in Westmoreland County since the first cases were reported here in March — 17,386 confirmed cases and 6,633 probable. There have been 4,686 new coronavirus cases reported since the start of 2021, an average of 195.25 per day.
There were 11 new coronavirus deaths reported over the weekend in Westmoreland County bring the total since the start of the pandemic to 568 and the total this year to 145, averaging 6.04 deaths reported per day in 2021 based on state data.
The death rate has slowed since December, which was Westmoreland County’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest 109.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 803,933 as of Sunday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 707,355 confirmed cases in the state and 96,578 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, there had been 20,609 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Sunday’s update.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 10,212 (49.5%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 60,899 coronavirus cases among residents and 11,425 cases among staff members at 1,528 long term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 50 long-term care facilities have accounted for 1,868 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 251 cases among staff members and 215 coronavirus deaths as of the state health department’s last update to long term care facility data at noon Saturday.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 548,531 initial doses of coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 14,312 in Westmoreland County as of Sunday’s update.
Currently, all COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use require two doses spread out several weeks apart.
As of Sunday’s update, 111,670 people had received a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and were considered “full vaccinations” according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 3,786 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state decreased over the weekend. There were 3,910 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania as of Sunday’s update, down from 4,758 on Thursday. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized Sunday, 790 were in adult intensive care units and 492 were on ventilators. Both those figures represented a decrease from Thursday, when 851 were in adult intensive care units and 530 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, the patient total increased slightly since Thursday. There were 148 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county Sunday, compared to 146 on Thursday, according to the state health department. As of Sunday’s update there were nine coronavirus patients in adult intensive care units in the county and five on ventilators. Of the 96 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 22 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Sunday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Sunday, there were 31 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 34.4% of total adult ICU beds — 96 medical/surgical beds and 106 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region overall saw a reduction in COVID-19 patients since Thursday, with 717 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region as of Sunday’s update. The region had 787 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 on Thursday. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region on Sunday, 167 were on adult intensive care units and 86 were on ventilators.
Overall, 371 of the region’s 1,552 available ventilators were in use as of Sunday’s update.
