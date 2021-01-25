Latrobe, PA (15650)

Today

A mix of rain and freezing rain early...changing to all rain overnight. Precipitation will be light. Some icing possible. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

A mix of rain and freezing rain early...changing to all rain overnight. Precipitation will be light. Some icing possible. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.