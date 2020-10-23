Another Westmoreland Manor resident has died amid a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak that has now infected more than 150 people who live or work at the county-owned nursing home, county officials said Thursday.
In a news release issued by the Westmoreland County Commissioners, it was revealed that an additional resident at the Hempfield Township facility died, bringing the death total there to six.
According to county officials, there were no new positive tests among residents or staff members Thursday as the case totals remained steady. Since mid-September, 125 residents and 35 staff members, including contracted staff, have tested positive for COVID-19.
“A majority of residents continue to remain asymptomatic or exhibit few symptoms,” according to Thursday’s news release. “Currently, three residents are hospitalized.”
All staff and residents that tested negative at the Manor continue to be retested every three to seven days, and retesting will continue until the facility experiences a period of at least 14 days without any new coronavirus cases since the most recent positive test.
After not recording a single case of coronavirus among residents through the first six months of the coronavirus pandemic, Westmoreland Manor saw a surge of positive tests beginning Sept. 16. County officials have not disclosed how the recent outbreak at the manor began. In-person visitation at the facility had been halted amid the pandemic before resuming just a few weeks prior to the first positive tests among residents.
County officials halted in-person visitation at Westmoreland Manor again on Sept. 22.
