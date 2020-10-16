The Westmoreland County Commissioners on Thursday revealed two more Westmoreland Manor residents have died amid a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak that has now infected more than a third of the population at the county-owned nursing home.
News of the deaths — the fourth and fifth associated with the Hempfield Township facility — came in a news release in which the commissioners announced no additional residents or staff members tested positive for the virus in the most recent round of test results.
Since mid-September, 117 residents — more than a third of the facility’s resident population — and 34 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.
All staff and residents that tested negative at the Manor continue to be retested every three to seven days, and retesting will continue until the facility experiences a period of at least 14 days without any new coronavirus cases since the most recent positive test.
According to county officials, most of the residents who have tested positive for the virus remain asymptomatic. Four residents remained hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday’s news release.
After not recording a single case of coronavirus among residents through the first six months of the coronavirus pandemic, Westmoreland Manor saw a surge of positive tests beginning Sept. 16. County officials have not disclosed how the recent outbreak at the manor began. In-person visitation at the facility had been halted amid the pandemic before resuming just a few weeks prior to the first positive tests among residents.
County officials halted in-person visitation at Westmoreland Manor again on Sept. 22.
