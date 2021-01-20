Westmoreland County remained below 200 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Tuesday for the fifth straight day, but just barely.
According to the county website and Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 198 new COVID-19 cases reported in the county on Tuesday, along with six new coronavirus deaths.
The county on Monday experienced its smallest single-day increase in cases since Nov. 7 with 80 new cases reported, according to the state health department.
Monday was the first day of 2021 with fewer than 100 cases reported in the county and the first day since Dec. 28 the county’s new case figure has been in double-digits.
The county’s new case rate has slowed recently, with fewer than 210 new cases reported in eight of the last nine days and fewer than 175 new cases reported in four of the last five.
With the new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday, there have now been 23,451 cases in Westmoreland County since the first cases were reported here in March and 4,118 new coronavirus cases reported this since the start of 2021.
There were six new coronavirus deaths reported Tuesday in Westmoreland County, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 541 and the total this year to 118, averaging more than 6.2 deaths reported per day in 2021 based on state data.
The death rate has slowed since December, which was Westmoreland County’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest 109.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 777,186 as of Tuesday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 685,545 confirmed cases in the state and 91,641 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, 19,467 people had died of coronavirus as of Tuesday’s update, an increase of 77 from Monday.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 10,041 (51.6%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 59,995 coronavirus cases among residents and 11,204 cases among staff members at 1,521 long term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 49 long-term care facilities have accounted for 1,847 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 241 cases among staff members and 206 coronavirus deaths as of the state health department’s last update to long term care facility data at noon Tuesday.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 409,438 initial doses of coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 11,736 in Westmoreland County as of Tuesday’s update.
Currently, all COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use require two doses spread out several weeks apart.
As of Tuesday’s update, 68,491 people had received a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and were considered “full vaccinations” according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 2,370 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state increased slightly on Tuesday following a steady decline since last week. After coronavirus patient hospitalizations slipped from 4,980 on Thursday to 4,582 on Monday, Tuesday saw an increase to 4,593 coronavirus patients statewide, according to the state health department. Of those patients, 918 were in adult intensive care units and 564 were on ventilators. Both those figures represented a decrease from Monday, when 950 were in adult intensive care units and 583 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, the patient total as of Tuesday’s update had increased slightly as well. There were 148 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county Tuesday, compared to 144 on Monday, according to the state health department. As of Tuesday’s update there were 18 coronavirus patients in adult intensive care units in the county and eight on ventilators, both increases from Monday. Of the 96 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 22 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Tuesday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Tuesday, there were 25 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 27.8% of total adult ICU beds — 84 medical/surgical beds and 112 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region overall had 870 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 Tuesday, up from 861 on Monday. Of those patients, 184 were on adult intensive care units and 96 were on ventilators.
Overall, 411 of the region’s 1,555 available ventilators were in use as of Tuesday’s update.
