Westmoreland County experienced another day with fewer than 175 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases reported on Wednesday, but saw its virus-related death total increase to more than 550 after a dozen new deaths attributed to the pandemic were recorded.
According to the county website and Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 173 new COVID-19 cases reported in the county on Wednesday, the sixth straight day of fewer than 200 new cases in the county.
With the new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday, there have now been 23,624 cases in Westmoreland County since the first cases were reported here in March and 4,291 new coronavirus cases reported since the start of 2021.
The county on Monday experienced its smallest single-day increase in cases since Nov. 7 with 80 new cases reported, according to the state health department.
Monday was the first day of 2021 with fewer than 100 cases reported in the county and the first day since Dec. 28 the county’s new case figure has been in double-digits.
The county’s new case rate has slowed recently, with fewer than 210 new cases reported in nine of the last 10 days and fewer than 175 new cases reported in five of the last six.
The 12 new coronavirus deaths reported Wednesday in Westmoreland County bring the total since the start of the pandemic to 553 and the total this year to 130, averaging 6.5 deaths reported per day in 2021 based on state data.
The death rate has slowed since December, which was Westmoreland County’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest 109.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 783,170 as of Wednesday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 689,913 confirmed cases in the state and 93,257 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, 19,868 people had died of coronavirus as of Wednesday’s update.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 10,112 (50.9%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 60,319 coronavirus cases among residents and 11,267 cases among staff members at 1,523 long term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 50 long-term care facilities have accounted for 1,855 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 241 cases among staff members and 211 coronavirus deaths as of the state health department’s last update to long term care facility data at noon Wednesday.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 435,737 initial doses of coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 12,019 in Westmoreland County as of Wednesday’s update.
Currently, all COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use require two doses spread out several weeks apart.
As of Wednesday’s update, 81,009 people had received a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and were considered “full vaccinations” according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 2,918 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state increased again Wednesday following a steady decline since last week. After coronavirus patient hospitalizations slipped from 4,980 on Thursday to 4,582 on Monday, Tuesday saw an increase to 4,593 coronavirus patients statewide, according to the state health department. As of Wednesday’s update, there were 4,882 coronavirus patients in hospitals statewide. Of those patients, 889 were in adult intensive care units and 546 were on ventilators. Both those figures represented a decrease from Tuesday, when 918 were in adult intensive care units and 564 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, the patient total increased slightly from Tuesday’s update as well. There were 153 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county Wednesday, compared to 148 on Tuesday, according to the state health department. As of Wednesday’s update there were 17 coronavirus patients in adult intensive care units in the county and eight on ventilators. Of the 96 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 22 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Wednesday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Wednesday, there were 24 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 26.7% of total adult ICU beds — 76 medical/surgical beds and 105 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region overall saw a reduction in COVID-19 patients Wednesday. The region had 828 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 Wednesday, down from 870 on Tuesday and 861 on Monday. Of those patients, 179 were on adult intensive care units and 96 were on ventilators.
Overall, 433 of the region’s 1,555 available ventilators were in use as of Wednesday’s update.
