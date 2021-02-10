Westmoreland County registered fewer than 100 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data, adding 93 new coronavirus cases and six virus-related deaths.
With Tuesday’s update, there have now been 25,432 coronavirus cases in the county since the start of the pandemic, according to data on the county’s website — 18,231 confirmed cases and 7,201 probable. So far, there have been 83,532 negative tests in the county.
There have been 6,099 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County so far this year for an average of 152.47 per day in 2021. The county is averaging 81 new cases per day so far in February.
Westmoreland County has added fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases each day since Jan. 14, and has had fewer than 175 new cases in all but one of those days.
The six coronavirus deaths reported Tuesday — a day after the state health department reported no new deaths for the county and only four statewide — bring the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 642 and the total in 2021 to 219.
The virus-related death rate in the county has slowed since December, which was Westmoreland County’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
While the state health department reported new coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County on Tuesday, the county coroner’s office kept its coronavirus death total steady at 404 on Tuesday following its last update at 11 p.m. Monday.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 876,913 as of Tuesday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 759,466 confirmed cases in the state and 117,447 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, there had been 22,620 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Tuesday’s update.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 11,739 (51.9%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic. Data for long term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 64,644 coronavirus cases among residents and 12,516 cases among staff members at 1,555 long term care facilities throughout the state as of Tuesday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 50 long-term care facilities have accounted for 1,935 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 265 cases among staff members and 246 coronavirus deaths.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout. Westmoreland County recently added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/29523/Vaccine-Info.
Vaccine availability and logistical challenges have kept the state in Phase 1A of the state health department’s vaccine rollout plan.
Phase 1A focuses on getting vaccines to those most at-risk of illness, according to the state health department, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.
Excela Health Chief Mecial Officer Dr. Carol Fox recommended those in Phase 1A still seeking to be vaccinated visit the health system’s website, www.excelahealth.org, frequently for updates regarding vaccine availability.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 1,049,609 initial doses of coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 29,455 in Westmoreland County as of Tuesday’s update.
Currently, both COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use require two doses spread out several weeks apart. Those vaccines are produced by Pfizer and Moderna, Inc. A third, single-dose vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson is set to be reviewed for possible emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later this month.
As of Tuesday’s update, 302,639 people had received a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and were considered “full vaccinations” according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 9,425 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state increased slightly on Tuesday following a decline over the weekend. COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state dipped below 3,000 on Sunday, when 2,913 were hospitalized, and dropped to 2,881 on Monday, according to the state health department. As of Tuesday’s update, there were 2,890 patients throughout the state hospitalized for COVID-19.
Statewide, the moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and has steadily declined since. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday throughout the state, 574 were in adult intensive care units and 304 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, the coronavirus patient total continued to decrease, with 127 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Coronavirus hospitalizations in the county have steadily declined over the past week. There were 129 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the county on Monday, down from 131 on Sunday, 139 on Thursday and 140 last Wednesday. Of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county Tuesday, eight were in adult intensive care units in the county and five were on ventilators, according to the state health department. Of the 96 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 17 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Tuesday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Tuesday, there were 32 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 35.6% of total adult ICU beds — 80 medical/surgical beds and 95 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region saw its COVID-19 patient total increase slightly again on Tuesday. There were 549 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region Tuesday, up from 541 on Monday and 534 on Sunday. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region Tuesday, 114 were on adult intensive care units and 57 were on ventilators.
Overall, 416 of the region’s 1,672 available ventilators were in use as of Tuesday’s update.
