Westmoreland County started the second month of 2021 sticking with its trend of double-digit daily increases in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, as 63 cases and one virus-related death were reported Monday.
It was the third straight day in which the county saw 85 or fewer new cases reported, and the seventh time in 11 days with fewer than 100 new cases.
On Sunday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 42 new coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County, the smallest single-day increase in the county since Oct. 7.
Over the most recent seven-day period, Jan. 26 through Feb. 1, the county added 591 cases, averaging 84.43 new cases per day.
There have been 5,433 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County so far this year for an average of 169.78 per day in 2021.
Westmoreland County has added fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases each day for the past 18 days, and has had fewer than 175 new cases in 17 of those 18 days.
With the new coronavirus cases reported Monday, there have now been 24,766 cases in Westmoreland County since the first cases were reported here in March — 17,875 confirmed cases and 6,891 probable.
The single coronavirus death reported Monday in Westmoreland County, brings the total since the start of the pandemic to 606 and the total this year to 183, averaging 5.72 deaths reported per day in 2021 based on state data.
The death rate has slowed since December, which was Westmoreland County’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 846,078 as of Monday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 736,236 confirmed cases in the state and 109,842 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, there had been 21,687 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Monday’s update, an increase of just 26 from Sunday.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 11,373 (52.44%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 63,248 coronavirus cases among residents and 12,103 cases among staff members at 1,543 long term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 49 long-term care facilities have accounted for 1,909 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 259 cases among staff members and 234 coronavirus deaths as of the state health department’s last update to long term care facility data at noon Monday.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout. Westmoreland County recently added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/29523/Vaccine-Info.
Vaccine availability and logistical challenges have kept the state in Phase 1A of the state health department’s vaccine rollout plan.
Phase 1A focuses on getting vaccines to those most at-risk of illness, according to the state health department, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.
“We know that there are nearly 350,000 people in Westmoreland County. The vast majority are over the age of 16 and eligible for the vaccine at some point,” Excela Health Chief Mecial Officer Dr. Carol Fox said. “Due to our county’s demographic, a very large proportion of individuals are in the 1A category, so we are eager to provide vaccine as soon as it becomes available. However, it is important to remember that there are logistics associated with this vaccine — the need to socially distance, the need to remain in observation for 15 minutes following the injection, and the clerical logistics associated with ensuring that your receipt of the vaccine is transmitted to the state database.”
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 811,555 initial doses of coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 22,032 in Westmoreland County as of Monday’s update.
Currently, all COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use require two doses spread out several weeks apart.
As of Monday’s update, 196,470 people had received a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and were considered “full vaccinations” according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 6,269 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
“We all must remain patient so that we can provide the vaccines safely,” Fox said, suggesting those in Phase 1A still seeking to be vaccinated visit the health system’s website, www.excelahealth.org, frequently for updates regarding vaccine availability.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state continued to decrease Monday, with 3,280 patients hospitalized for coronavirus. As of Sunday’s update to the state health department’s website, there were 3,370 patients hospitalized for coronavirus in the state. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 650 were in adult intensive care units and 420 were on ventilators, down from 695 and 428, respectively, on Sunday.
In Westmoreland County, the coronavirus patient total decreased slightly over the weekend. As of Monday’s update, there were 141 patients hospitalized in the county for coronavirus, down from 144 on Sunday. There were nine coronavirus patients in adult intensive care units in the county and four on ventilators Monday. Of the 96 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 19 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Monday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Monday, there were 28 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 31.1% of total adult ICU beds — 67 medical/surgical beds and 74 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region saw a decrease in COVID-19 patients on Monday with 633 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region compared to 656 on Sunday. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region on Monday, 123 were on adult intensive care units and 67 were on ventilators, down from 137 and 72, respectively, on Sunday.
Overall, 364 of the region’s 1,564 available ventilators were in use as of Monday’s update.
