Westmoreland County added 59 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Thursday and two virus-related deaths, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Thursday’s new cases bring the county’s case total since the start of the pandemic to 27,428. There have been 8,095 new cases reported in Westmoreland County since the start of 2021, an average of 115.64 per day this year.
There have been 19,271 confirmed cases and 8,157 probable cases in the county, according to the state health department, and 88,271 negative tests so far, 183 coming Thursday.
The county has added fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases each day since Jan. 14, and has had fewer than 175 new cases in all but one of those days. Prior to Tuesday, when there were 100 new cases reported, Westmoreland had gone 33 consecutive days with fewer than 100 new cases.
The county’s daily average for cases decreased each week in February, from 82.42 cases per day the first week to 80.42 in the week of Feb. 8-14 and 68.85 for the week of Feb. 15-21.
The county finished the last full week of February with 442 cases, an average of 63.14 new cases per day before dipping to 57.85 cases per day for the first full week of March.
For comparison, the county averaged 238.57 new cases per day in the first full week of 2021 and 406.57 new cases daily during the period of Dec. 8-15.
With two new coronavirus-related deaths reported Wednesday, the county’s total since the start of the pandemic increased to 688, according to the state health department, and the total in 2021 grew to 265.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county coroner’s office last updated its coronavirus death total for the county at 11 p.m. March 4, increasing the virus-related death total to 421 — up from 416 in the previous update, which occurred at 11 p.m. Feb. 24.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 958,382 as of Thursday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 821,861 confirmed cases in the state and 136,521 probable cases. So far, 3,971,674 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
The statewide coronavirus death total increased by 51 on Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department, there have now been 24,490 coronavirus-related deaths throughout the state.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 12,715 (51.92%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic. Data for long term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at noon on Thursday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 68,299 coronavirus cases among residents and 13,644 cases among staff members at 1,559 long term care facilities throughout the state as of Thursday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 51 long-term care facilities have accounted for 2,075 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 302 cases among staff members and 282 coronavirus deaths.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout. Westmoreland County added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/29523/Vaccine-Info.
Vaccine availability and logistical challenges have kept the state in Phase 1A of the state health department’s vaccine rollout plan, and county officials have criticized the state health department over the amount of vaccine that has been distributed to Westmoreland County compared to other counties in the state.
Phase 1A of the rollout focuses on getting vaccines to those most at-risk of illness, according to the state health department, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.
Excela Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox recommended those in Phase 1A still seeking to be vaccinated visit the health system’s website, www.excelahealth.org, frequently for updates regarding vaccine availability.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 2,178,312 partial coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 67,385 (3.09%) in Westmoreland County as of Thursday’s update.
The state on Wednesday passed one million “full vaccinations.”
As of Thursday’s update, 1,065,160 people throughout the state were considered full vaccinations according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 27,822 (2.61%) were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state fell to fewer than 1,500 on Thursday, dropping from 1,513 on Wednesday to 1,494 as of Thursday’s update. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday throughout the state, 320 were in adult intensive care units and 191 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and has steadily declined since.
In Westmoreland County, the coronavirus patient total decreased 118 on Wednesday to 115 as of Thursday’s update. According to the state health department, there remained no COVID-19 patients on ventilators in Westmoreland County as of Thursday’s update, and just two in adult intensive care units.
Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to state data, a total of seven were in use as of Thursday’s update, all by non-COVID patients.
According to state figures last updated at noon Thursday, there were 30 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 33.3% of total adult ICU beds — along with 39 medical/surgical beds and 52 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region saw its COVID-19 patient total decrease by five on Thursday, dropping from 358 to 353.
Of the coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region Thursday, 62 were on adult intensive care units and 28 were on ventilators.
Overall, 339 of the region’s 1,542 available ventilators were in use as of Thursday’s update.
