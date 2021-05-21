Westmoreland County added 53 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data, bringing the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 33,827.
Of the county’s case total, 22,832 are classified as confirmed cases and 10,995 are considered probable cases.
There have been 98,289 negative tests so far in the county, according to the state health department.
The county averaged 52.57 new coronavirus cases per day during the second full week of May, and over the past seven days (May 14-20), the county has added 320 coronavirus cases, or an average of 45.71 per day.
Since the start of 2021, there have been 14,494 new cases reported in Westmoreland County, which equates to an average of 103.53 per day this year.
With no new coronavirus-related deaths reported Thursday, the county’s total since the start of the pandemic remained at 760 and the total in 2021 stayed at 337.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office last updated its COVID-19 death total on the county website at 5 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, increasing the total from 440 to 442.
The Westmoreland coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases. The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, 2020, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The statewide coronavirus case total since the start of the pandemic reached 1,191,532 as of Thursday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 999,997 confirmed cases in the state and 191,535 probable cases. So far, 4,538,360 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
There were 40 new coronavirus-related deaths reported throughout Pennsylvania in Thursday’s update, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 26,965.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 13,230 (49.06%) are associated with long term care facilities, according to the state health department’s data for long-term care facilities .
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 71,498 coronavirus cases among residents and 15,205 cases among staff members at 1,591 long-term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 54 long-term care facilities have accounted for 2,258 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 363 cases among staff members and 319 coronavirus deaths.
All Pennsylvanians 16 and older are now eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments, and more than 4.3 million people in the state are considered fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. More than half of the state’s adult population has received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.
In Westmoreland County, according to the dashboard, 129,527 people are considered fully vaccinated while another 35,829 are considered partially covered.
As of Thursday’s update, 4,346,446 people statewide were considered full vaccinations while another 1,637,837 were considered partially covered.
Westmoreland County added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/Vaccine-Info.
Excela Health in March introduced a vaccine registry to collect information for all individuals interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine administered through the health system, allowing anyone to join Excela’s waiting list regardless of their eligibility to receive the vaccine at the time.
Individuals can access the vaccine registry and sign up online at vaccinate.excelahealth.org or call the Excela Health vaccine information line at 724-689-1690 to register. Those who register online will be contacted by email when it’s their turn to schedule a vaccination appointment, while those who call in to join the registry will be contacted by phone to schedule an appointment.
Giant Eagle, Rite Aid and CVS pharmacies have all recently announced limited walk-in availability for COVID-19 vaccinations, and signage at the Walmart store in Unity Township indicated walk-in vaccinations are available on-site.
Giant Eagle announced that walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations are open to people 18 and older. Individuals arriving for a walk-in vaccination should bring a valid form of identification and their medical insurance information.
Rite Aid announced on April 30 that the chain would accommodate limited walk-ins for coronavirus vaccinations at all of its more than 2,500 stores in 17 states, and CVS made a similar announcement.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state continued to decline Thursday, according to the state health department.
As of Thursday’s update, there were 1,309 coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout the state, down from 1,353 on Wednesday. Of the coronavirus patients statewide on Thursday, 310 were in adult intensive care units and 194 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and had steadily declined until March 19 (1,496.9) before rising for several weeks.
The 14-day average for statewide coronavirus hospitalizations decreased to 1,636.7 as of Thursday’s update.
Westmoreland County’s coronavirus hospitalization total increased Thursday after falling on Wednesday. There were 27 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the county as of Thursday’s update up from 23 on Wednesday. Of COVID-19 patients in Westmoreland County hospitals on Thursday, five were in adult intensive care units and six were on ventilators, according to the state health department. Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to Department of Health data, 13 were in use by COVID-19 and non-COVID patients as of Thursday’s update.
