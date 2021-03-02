Westmoreland County added 50 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases to start March and reported no new deaths Monday, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
In perhaps a sign of optimism amid declining coronavirus case totals, the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety as of Monday announced it had discontinued updating the COVID-19 information page on the county’s website with new graphics containing information about new daily cases, deaths and negative tests. Instead, visitors to the webpage are directed to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard for updates on the county’s coronavirus cases.
“Based on the current downward trend of COVID-19 cases, the focus on the vaccine and the Governor’s latest announcement easing mitigation efforts, Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety has discontinued providing daily case graphics on this webpage,” reads a message on the page where there previously appeared information pulled from state health department data regarding the county’s total, new, confirmed and probable coronavirus tests, negative tests and virus-related deaths. “Westmoreland County greatly appreciates their diligent efforts to provide daily statistical information for county residents over such an extended time period.”
The page on the county website does still feature a graph displaying daily new case totals since Oct. 1 and a running seven-day average, as well as information on the COVID-19 deaths reported by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
The 50 new coronavirus cases reported Monday bring the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 26,817. There have been 18,963 confirmed cases and 7,854 probable cases, according to the state health department, and 86,882 negative tests so far in the county.
The county has added fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases each day since Jan. 14, and has had fewer than 175 new cases in all but one of those days. The county has added fewer than 100 new cases each day since Feb. 3, when there were 115 new cases reported.
There have been 7,484 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County so far this year for an average of 124.73 reported per day in 2021.
The county finished the last full week of February with 442 cases, an average of 63.14 new cases per day.
The county’s daily average for cases has decreased each week in February, from 82.42 cases per day the first week to 80.42 in the week of Feb. 8-14 and 68.85 for the week of Feb. 15-21.
For comparison, the county averaged 238.57 new cases per day in the first full week of 2021 and 406.57 new cases daily during the period of Dec. 8-15.
With no new coronavirus-related deaths reported Monday, the county’s total since the start of the pandemic held steady at 672, and the total in 2021 remained at 249.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county coroner’s office updated its coronavirus death total for the county at 11 p.m. Wednesday, increasing the virus-related death total to 416 — up from 408 in the previous update, which occurred at 11 p.m. Feb. 15.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 933,270 as of Monday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 803,009 confirmed cases in the state and 130,261 probable cases. So far, 3,889,842 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
The statewide coronavirus death total increased by just five as of Monday’s update. Since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department, there have been 24,026 coronavirus-related deaths throughout the state.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 12,454 (51.83%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic. Data for long term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at noon on Monday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 66,936 coronavirus cases among residents and 13,073 cases among staff members at 1,567 long term care facilities throughout the state as of Monday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 50 long-term care facilities have accounted for 2,035 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 282 cases among staff members and 278 coronavirus deaths.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout. Westmoreland County recently added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/29523/Vaccine-Info.
Vaccine availability and logistical challenges have kept the state in Phase 1A of the state health department’s vaccine rollout plan.
Phase 1A focuses on getting vaccines to those most at-risk of illness, according to the state health department, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.
Excela Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox recommended those in Phase 1A still seeking to be vaccinated visit the health system’s website, www.excelahealth.org, frequently for updates regarding vaccine availability.
Previously, both COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use required two doses spread out several weeks apart. Those vaccines are produced by Pfizer and Moderna, Inc. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Saturday officially authorized a third, single-dose vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson for emergency use.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 1,687,711 partial coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 50,212 in Westmoreland County as of Monday’s update.
As of Monday’s update, 739,252 people had received a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and were considered “full vaccinations” according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 20,279 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state decreased significantly over the weekend and continued to decline as of Monday’s update. There were 1,715 coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide on Monday, according to the state health department. Statewide hospitalizations dropped from 1,962 on Thursday to 1,720 as of Sunday’s update. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday throughout the state, 366 were in adult intensive care units and 203 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and has steadily declined since.
In Westmoreland County, the coronavirus patient total also decreased, falling from 115 as of Sunday to 111 as of Monday’s update. There were six coronavirus patients in adult intensive care units in the county as of Monday’s update and three on ventilators.
Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to state data, a total of 12 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Monday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Monday, there were 38 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 42.2% of total adult ICU beds — along with 100 medical/surgical beds and 87 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region saw its COVID-19 patient total decrease from 423 as of Thursday’s update to 391 on Sunday. As of Monday’s update, there were 380 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region. Of those patients, 78 were on adult intensive care units and 29 were on ventilators as of Monday’s update. Overall, 319 of the region’s 1,538 available ventilators were in use as of Monday’s update.
