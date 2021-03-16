Westmoreland County kicked off the third full week of March with 34 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and saw the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s coronavirus-related death total for the county remain unchanged for a fourth straight day.
As of Monday’s update to data on the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, there had been 27,646 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County since the start of the pandemic — 19,420 confirmed cases and 8,226 probable cases.
There have been 88,893 negative tests so far in the county, according to the state health department.
Since the start of 2021, there have been 8,313 new cases reported in Westmoreland County, an average of 112.34 per day this year.
The county’s daily average for cases decreased each week in February, from 82.42 cases per day the first week to 63.14 new cases per day in the last full week of February, then dipped to 57.85 cases per day for the first full week of March before increasing to 62.85 in the second full week of the month.
For comparison, the county averaged 238.57 new cases per day in the first full week of 2021 and 406.57 new cases daily during the period of Dec. 8-15.
The county has added fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases each day since Jan. 14, and has had fewer than 175 new cases in all but one of those days.
There have been no new coronavirus deaths reported in the county since Thursday, when the county’s total since the start of the pandemic increased by two to 688, according to the state health department, and the total in 2021 grew to 265.
While the state health department’s figure for coronavirus-related deaths has stayed steady, the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office on Monday updated its COVID-19 death total for the first time in more than a week. According to information on the county’s website, the coroner’s office increased the coronavirus-related death total for the county by four, from 421 to 425 at 11 p.m. Monday. The last previous update to the coroner’s coronavirus-related death total came on March 4. The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 967,598 as of Monday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 829,005 confirmed cases in the state and 138,593 probable cases. So far, 4,001,528 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
According to the state health department, there have been 24,587 coronavirus-related deaths throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 12,765 (51.92%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
Data for long term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at noon on Monday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 68,509 coronavirus cases among residents and 13,844 cases among staff members at 1,558 long term care facilities throughout the state as of Monday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 51 long-term care facilities have accounted for 2,085 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 302 cases among staff members and 283 coronavirus deaths.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout. Westmoreland County added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/Vaccine-Info.
COVID-19 vaccine availability and logistical challenges have kept the state in Phase 1A of the state health department’s vaccine rollout plan, and county officials have criticized the state health department over the amount of vaccine that has been distributed to Westmoreland County compared to other counties in the state.
Phase 1A of the rollout focuses on getting vaccines to those most at-risk of illness, according to the state health department, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday announced that everyone in Phase 1A who wants to receive a vaccination should be able to have an appointment scheduled by the end of the month.
“We’re announcing our commitment to the people of Pennsylvania that, to the extent we can do it, the appointments are going to be scheduled by the end of March for those in Phase 1A who want to receive a vaccine. Every single one,” Wolf said. “We have the capacity to actually, as the supply increases, that we can roll this out. We’re ready. And I think those waiting lists will shrink very quickly.”
Excela Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox recommended those in Phase 1A still seeking to be vaccinated visit the health system’s website, www.excelahealth.org, frequently for updates regarding vaccine availability.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 2,402,937 partial coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 77,810 in Westmoreland County as of Monday’s update.
The state last week passed one million “full vaccinations.”
As of Monday’s update, 1,282,679 people throughout the state were considered full vaccinations according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 37,962 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state fell to fewer than 1,500 on Thursday and continued to decrease over the weekend before rising slightly on Monday. Hospitalizations statewide dropped from 1,513 on Wednesday to 1,494 as of Thursday’s update before falling to 1,433 as of Sunday. According to the state health department, there were 1,450 coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide as of Monday’s update. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday throughout the state, 286 were in adult intensive care units and 167 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and has steadily declined since.
Westmoreland County’s coronavirus hospitalizations remained steady at 121 as of Monday’s update after increasing from 115 to 121 over the weekend. According to the state health department, there were no COVID-19 patients on ventilators in Westmoreland County as of Thursday’s update, and just two in adult intensive care units. As of Monday’s update, there were five coronavirus patients in adult intensive care units in Westmoreland County and two on ventilators.
Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to state data, a total of 12 were in use by COVID-19 and non-COVID patients as of Sunday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Monday, there were 35 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 38.9% of total adult ICU beds — along with 64 medical/surgical beds and 59 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region saw its COVID-19 patient total decrease over the weekend, from 353 on Thursday to 345 on Sunday before increasing to 351 as of Monday’s update.
Of the coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region Monday, 58 were on adult intensive care units and 28 were on ventilators.
Overall, 300 of the region’s 1,542 available ventilators were in use as of Monday’s update.
