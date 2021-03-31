Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Westmoreland County continued to rise Tuesday, with the county seeing another triple-digit increase to its case total, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.
For the second straight day and for the sixth time in the last eight days, there were more than 100 new coronavirus cases reported in the county.
The 122 new cases reported Tuesday bring the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 29,052. Of the county’s case total, 20,136 are classified as confirmed cases and 8,916 are considered probable cases. There have been 90,916 negative tests so far in the county, according to the state health department.
Since the start of 2021, there have been 9,719 new cases reported in Westmoreland County, an average of 109.20 per day this year.
In the fourth full week of March, the county’s case total increased by 645, according to the state health department, an average of 92.14 new cases per day.
The county added 559 new coronavirus cases over the third full week of March, an average of 79.85 cases per day. That daily average was up from 62.85 in the second week of March and 57.85 for the period of March 1-7. Prior to the past three weeks, average daily cases in the county had been steadily declining since mid-January.
There was one new coronavirus-related death reported in the county in Tuesday’s update to the state health department data, bringing Westmoreland County’s total since the start of the pandemic to 705 and the total in 2021 to 282.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office last updated its COVID-19 death total for the county at 11 p.m. March 18, increasing the total by two, from 425 to 427.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases. The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Pennsylvania on Thursday recorded its millionth coronavirus (COVID-19) case, and over the weekend surpassed 25,000 coronavirus-related deaths.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 1,020,300 as of Tuesday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 868,841 confirmed cases in the state and 151,459 probable cases. So far, 4,126,702 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
According to Tuesday’s update to the state health department figures, there have been 25,049 coronavirus-related deaths throughout the state since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 34 since Monday’s update.
Of the state’s 25,049 coronavirus deaths, 12,912 (51.54%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
Data for long term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 69,224 coronavirus cases among residents and 14,231 cases among staff members at 1,575 long term care facilities throughout the state as of Tuesday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 52 long-term care facilities have accounted for 2,112 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 330 cases among staff members and 292 coronavirus deaths.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout.
A push is underway from state officials to get through the first phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution by scheduling appointments for all interested Pennsylvanians in the most at-risk category by the end of the month.
Phase 1A of the rollout focuses on getting vaccines to those most at-risk of illness, according to the state health department, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.
Westmoreland County added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/Vaccine-Info.
Excela Health announced the addition of a new vaccine registry to collect information for all individuals interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine administered through the health system, allowing anyone to join Excela’s waiting list regardless of current eligibility.
Individuals can access the vaccine registry and sign up online at vaccinate.excelahealth.org or call the Excela Health vaccine information line at 724-689-1690 to register. Those who register online will be contacted by email when it’s their turn to schedule a vaccination appointment, while those who call in to join the registry will be contacted by phone to schedule an appointment.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates that as of Tuesday’s update, 1,781,870 people statewide were considered full vaccinations while another 1,599,860 were considered partially covered. In Westmoreland County, according to the dashboard, 53,372 people are considered fully vaccinated while another 52,848 are considered partially covered.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state continued to climb Tuesday, according to the state health department. As of Tuesday’s update, there were 1,980 coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout the state, with 392 in adult intensive care units and 207 on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and had steadily declined until March 19 (1,496.9). The 14-day average for statewide coronavirus hospitalizations had increased to 1,679.5 as of Tuesday’s update.
Westmoreland County’s coronavirus hospitalization total remained steady at 23 as of Tuesday’s update. Of COVID-19 patients in Westmoreland County hospitals on Tuesday, four were in adult intensive care units and two were on ventilators, according to the state health department. Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to Department of Health data, eight were in use by COVID-19 and non-COVID patients as of Tuesday’s update.
