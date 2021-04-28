A day after seeing its smallest daily increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases since mid-March, Westmoreland County added 116 new cases and two coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.
The county’s case total climbed by 38 cases in Monday’s update to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, the smallest increase since 34 new cases were reported March 15.
The 116 new cases reported Tuesday bring the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 32,368.
Of the county’s case total, 21,970 are classified as confirmed cases and 10,398 are considered probable cases. There have been 95,173 negative tests so far in the county, according to the state health department.
Since the start of 2021, there have been 13,035 new cases reported in Westmoreland County, an average of 111.41 per day this year.
With the two new coronavirus-related deaths reported Tuesday, the county’s total since the start of the pandemic increased to 738 and the total in 2021 grew to 315.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office updated its COVID-19 death total on the county website at 5 a.m. Monday, April 26, increasing the total from 431 to 440.
The coroner’s count of coronavirus-related deaths in the county had remained unchanged since 5 a.m. April 6, when the last previous update increased the total from 427 to 431.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases. The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, 2020, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The statewide coronavirus case total since the start of the pandemic reached 1,139,390 as of Tuesday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 960,405 confirmed cases in the state and 178,985 probable cases. So far, 4,364,133 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
There were 84 new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Pennsylvania since Monday’s update, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 26,072.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 13,089 (50.20%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
Data for long-term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at noon on Tuesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 70,516 coronavirus cases among residents and 14,734 cases among staff members at 1,588 long-term care facilities throughout the state as of Tuesday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 54 long-term care facilities have accounted for 2,166 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 356 cases among staff members and 298 coronavirus deaths.
All Pennsylvanians 16 and older are now eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments, and more than 3.2 million people in the state are considered fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
As of Tuesday’s update, 3,239,152 people statewide were considered full vaccinations while another 1,925,582 were considered partially covered. In Westmoreland County, according to the dashboard, 90,014 people are considered fully vaccinated while another 49,651 are considered partially covered.
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Tuesday announced that Johnstown resident Jodi Blough became the 10,000th person to become fully vaccinated through the health system after receiving her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine earlier that day.
Westmoreland County added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/Vaccine-Info.
Excela Health last month introduced a vaccine registry to collect information for all individuals interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine administered through the health system, allowing anyone to join Excela’s waiting list regardless of their eligibility to receive the vaccine at the time.
Individuals can access the vaccine registry and sign up online at vaccinate.excelahealth.org or call the Excela Health vaccine information line at 724-689-1690 to register. Those who register online will be contacted by email when it’s their turn to schedule a vaccination appointment, while those who call in to join the registry will be contacted by phone to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state continued to slowly decrease on Tuesday, according to the state health department.
As of Tuesday’s update, there were 2,448 coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide, down from 2,495 on Monday. Of the coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout the state as of Tuesday’s update, 516 were in adult intensive care units and 249 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and had steadily declined until March 19 (1,496.9).
The 14-day average for statewide coronavirus hospitalizations had increased to 2,660.6 as of Monday’s update before decreasing to 2,653.9 on Tuesday.
Westmoreland County’s coronavirus hospitalization total increased by one on Tuesday, climbing from 46 to 47, according to the state health department. Of COVID-19 patients in Westmoreland County hospitals on Tuesday, seven were in adult intensive care units and seven were on ventilators, according to the state health department. Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to Department of Health data, 18 were in use by COVID-19 and non-COVID patients as of Tuesday’s update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.