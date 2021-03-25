Latrobe, PA (15650)

Today

Windy with a steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Windy with a steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.