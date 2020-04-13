Westmoreland County Coroner Kenneth A. Bacha said Friday the state’s official total for COVID-19 deaths in Westmoreland County is lagging behind the actual number of coronavirus fatalities.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday noted Westmoreland County’s first coronavirus death, increasing the county death toll on Friday to five. But Bacha said the county had experienced 11 COVID-19 deaths as of Friday — three at hospitals in the county and the others occurring at at two nursing homes in Unity Township and a nursing home in Ligonier.
In an announcement issued Saturday, the coroner’s office indicated “The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office will continue to be diligent and transparent in the accurate record keeping of the COVID-19 deaths. We will maintain a ‘live time’ total on the front page of our county website,” at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/290/Coroner.
According to the site, there had been 12 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the county as of 11 p.m. Saturday.
The state Department of Health website, meanwhile, reported six coronavirus deaths in Westmoreland County and 223 cases in the county as of its daily noon update Sunday.
Statewide, according to the Department of Health, there were 22,833 confirmed coronavirus cases and 507 deaths as of Sunday’s update.
