The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office on Friday updated its coronavirus (COVID-19) death total for the county, increasing it by one to 33.
Prior to Friday’s update, the coroner’s office had not recorded a coronavirus death in the county since May 7.
The 33 deaths in Westmoreland County attributed to COVID-19 by the coroner’s office are five fewer than the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s total for the county (38), which has remained unchanged since May 10.
As of noon Sunday, according to the state health department, there had been 774 confirmed coronavirus cases in Westmoreland County and 27 probable cases. There had been 19,216 negative coronavirus tests in the county as of the latest update from the state health department.
According to the state health department, daily coronavirus case totals in Westmoreland County have crept up in late June and early July after the county had fewer than 10 new cases per day for the entire month of May.
The county had 20 or more new cases per day every day between June 30 and July 4.
