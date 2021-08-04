The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that Westmoreland County has joined the neighboring counties of Allegheny, Indiana and others in the “substantial” tier of coronavirus transmission, a designation that recommends the wearing of masks indoors for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals under revised federal guidelines.
Like much of the state, Westmoreland County has seen its numbers of coronavirus cases increase over the last week after experiencing a spring and early summer of decreasing cases attributed mostly to the county’s moderate level of vaccinations, according to health officials.
More than 200 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last week with 32 on Tuesday alone, according to CDC data.
Pennsylvania is now averaging more than 1,000 cases per day for the first time in two months, according to the state Department of Health’s covid update on Tuesday. The update reported 1,442 new coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania bringing the daily average to 1,043. This is the first time the average has been four digits since the end of May. Less than a month ago, the daily average had plummeted to just 173. The increase in the average has risen by more than 500%.
According to the CDC, the delta variant is the dominant strain in the United States.
Some businesses have taken a proactive approach and have already issued updated policies on masking for employees and customers.
Kennywood Park, along with Idlewild & SoakZone, announced that it is bringing back a portion of its mask policy to fall in line with federal guidelines. Both parks, and its sister water park Sandcastle, had dropped the mask requirement for fully vaccinated visitors in May. However, with the federal guidance changing last week, the parks are asking all guests and team members to wear masks when indoors, according to Nick Paradise, a spokesman for the parks.
Indoor locations at the parks include restrooms, retail shops, employee offices and indoor dining areas.
Giant Eagle also released a statement saying that they “strongly” suggest all customers wear masks in their stores, regardless of vaccination status, starting Friday. Workers in the stores will be required to wear masks or face shields starting today.
Like many businesses, the Giant Eagle policy is not requiring masks at this point, but instead the store is encouraging that customers wear masks to deter spread of coronavirus.
Meanwhile, county commissioners haven’t made any official statement yet on updating mask policies, despite the fact that Westmoreland County has moved from the moderate to substantial level of transmission.
Masks had been required at the courthouse for most of the last year, but as vaccination levels rose in the spring, most staff and visitors opted not to wear face coverings. Officially, the policy has mirrored the CDC guidelines and required masks for unvaccinated employees and visitors. However, neither staff nor visitors are required to show proof of vaccination before entering the courthouse.
According to the CDC, more than half of the county’s residents age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for the coronavirus, and 62.3% of the county’s 12 and older population have received at least one dose of a vaccine, the CDC reports.
Currently, most of western Pennsylvania is now in the substantial category of spread designated by the CDC with just Fayette and Greene counties in moderate category.
