Coronavirus.
Needless to say, it’s a strange world we live in today.
And of course that world includes the United States of America, the commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the county of Westmoreland.
Coronavirus.
Is there anyone reading this who could have envisioned how our lives and so many others would changed in just a short period of two weeks?
Coronavirus.
What has taken place over the last couple of weeks is something like the equivalent of stop the world, I want to get off.
But, of course, that is not an option. The fact is, there really aren’t any options.
Coronavirus.
There’s that word again. Unheard of until several months ago when this new virus began spreading throughout the world after first appearing in China in December of 2019 — thus the label COVID-19 — and quickly began spreading from country to country. The disease was first identified in Wuhan, Hubei, China.
Health experts still don’t know much about virus except that it appears to spread easily from person-to-person contact. And on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization characterized it as a pandemic — a global outbreak of disease.
Coronavirus.
Because there is little to no pre-existing immunity against this new virus, not only does it quickly spread but, as we have so shockingly found out, it spreads worldwide and that, of course, is a pandemic. Are we in the middle of it? No one really knows. The health experts tell us we need more time and more study to help evaluate the overall situation.
We have learned a little about it from China that appears to be recovering from the pandemic that cost that country almost 3,300 lives. Italy, unfortunately, has suffered the most deaths, about 7,500. Worldwide, more than 20,800 have died from the virus.
Coronavirus.
This pandemic is the reason we are learning another terminology that many had never heard before — shelter in place. This is a term that, quite naturally, the older generation will accept much easier than the younger generation.
Shelter in place means exactly what it says: stay put. In other words, stay home and do not go out unless it is absolutely necessary. Explain that to 2-year-old who wants to go outside. A 10-year-old, a teenager and a 20-year-old may understand the reasoning behind shelter in place but that doesn’t mean they are willing to accept what it means, especially when enforced correctly it says no friends visiting each other.
Coronavirus.
That word is the reason the country’s economy has almost come to a complete stop. Restaurants and bars closed except for takeout food, some doctor’s offices are closed, real estate offices closed, auto dealerships closed, attorney’s offices closed, stores and shopping malls closed, professional sports venues closed, NASCAR racing closed down. Schools and daycares closed, college graduations postponed or canceled, studying abroad suspended, college and scholastic sports postponed or canceled, athletes working out with friends not allowed. A lot of air traveling canceled, cruises canceled, vacations canceled.
Coronavirus.
Yes, this is serious. No, most people have never seen anything like this in their lives and certainly never could have envisioned this worldwide tragedy. There will be hardships to endure. In fact, there already are as some have lost jobs or have been laid off. Bankruptcies and foreclosures are sure to occur. Things may get very ugly and uncomfortable. Staying positive will be difficult.
Is there an answer to this madness? Yes, but it will not come overnight. Or in a week. Or in a month. Unfortunately, there is no timetable. It will take time but things will get better and that is the message that everyone should focus on.
Meanwhile, do what you can to help yourself, your family and your friends get through this.
“Sometimes in our lives
We all have pain
We all have sorrow
But if we are wise
We know that there’s always tomorrow
Lean on me
When you’re not strong
And I’ll be your friend
I’ll help you carry on... For it won’t be long
‘Til I’m gonna need somebody to lean on.”
— Bill Withers
While everyone works to find their way through this unbelievable crisis, the Latrobe Bulletin, like so many other businesses, has established some cost-cutting measures. They include reducing the number of pages in the sports section (since there are no local or national activities allowed), reducing the size of the newspaper on some days and publishing our popular Weekend edition on Friday instead of Saturday but still providing our valuable readers all of the local features and national news that they enjoy so much. This will continue to be our goal as we navigate the current crisis.
So if you have to go out in public, maintain the suggested 6-foot distance from others. And if you think you could have been in contact or near someone who may have been exposed to the coronavirus, isolate yourself for the suggested 14-day period.
And remain strong.
“These are the times that try men’s souls.”
— Thomas Paine, 1737-1809
