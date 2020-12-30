A brief slowdown in new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases following the holiday weekend snapped Tuesday as Westmoreland County posted its highest single-day case total in weeks.
Following four straight days of fewer than 220 new cases, including a December low mark of 91 new cases Monday, Westmoreland County saw coronavirus cases jump by 466 on Tuesday, according to data on the county’s website. Prior to Tuesday’s surge, the county had seen nine straight days with fewer than 400 new cases and three straight with fewer than 200.
With the addition of the new cases from Tuesday, Westmoreland County has now recorded 9,594 new cases in the month of December, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 19,223, based on data on the county’s website.
Westmoreland County’s case totals through the first eight months of the pandemic more than doubled over the course of November and are on pace to double again by the end of the year. The county had recorded 4,675 cases between the first cases in March and the end of October. November saw the county add 4,954 new cases to enter December with 9,629.
Following Tuesday’s update, 49.9% of the county’s total cases since the start of the pandemic have come in December, and more than 75.6% have come since the start of November.
Coronavirus deaths among county residents have also nearly doubled in December.
With seven new coronavirus deaths reported Tuesday, the county saw its COVID-19 death total increase to 394, reaching 195 coronavirus deaths reported so far in December. There had been 199 total coronavirus deaths reported for Westmoreland County through the end of November, according to the state health department.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the state health department. With Tuesday’s update, nearly 49.5% of Westmoreland County’s coronavirus deaths have been reported during the month of December.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office on Monday changed its listed total of coronavirus deaths, increasing the count from 260 to 293.
Of those deaths, 286 were confirmed by testing and another seven are presumed cases based on symptoms.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the coroner’s office, and the oldest 109.
The coroner’s COVID-19 death total includes any individual whose death occurred in Westmoreland County, regardless of their county of residence.
New cases surged statewide Tuesday following a slowdown around the holiday weekend, Total coronavirus cases had reached 613,804 as of Monday’s update, increasing by fewer than 4,000 compared to Sunday. With Tuesday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard, total cases throughout the state reached 622,349 — a single-day spike of 8,545. That case total includes 560,035 confirmed cases in the state and 62,314 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, 15,353 people have died of coronavirus, according to the state health department, up 267 from Monday.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 8,633 are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 51,999 coronavirus cases among residents and 9,410 cases among staff members at 1,457 long term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 45 long term care facilities have accounted for 1,636 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 191 cases among staff members and 177 coronavirus deaths as of the state health department’s last update at noon Tuesday.
Help is on the way for long term care facilities as COVID-19 vaccinations have begun making their way to residents and employees. Residents and staff at Westmoreland Manor, the county-owned personal care home in Hempfield Township, began receiving inoculations Monday, according to officials there.
Tuesday saw a slight increase statewide in coronavirus hospitalizations with 6,022 coronavirus patients hospitalized, up from 5,995 as of Monday’s update. Of those patients, 1,174 were in adult intensive care units and 698 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, as of Tuesday’s update there were 180 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, with 21 in adult intensive care units and 14 on ventilators according to the state health department. Of the 100 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 25 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Tuesday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Tuesday, there were 22 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 24.4% of total adult ICU beds — 43 medical/surgical beds and 83 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region had 1,398 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Tuesday’s update. Of those patients, 282 were on adult intensive care units and 160 were on ventilators. Overall, 500 of the region’s 1,287 available ventilators were in use as of the update.
Citing concerns an influx of COVID-19 hospitalizations could stretch health systems thin on staff, Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Nov. 23 issued an order directing hospitals to reduce “elective procedures” by half if their region meets at least two of the following criteria:
- 33% or more of hospitals in the region anticipate staffing shortages in the next week;
- 50% or more increase in the moving average of COVID-19 admissions in the previous 48 hours;
- 10% or fewer of the medical and surgical beds in a region are projected to be available in the next 72 hours.
There were no HCCs that met any of the criteria as of Tuesday’s update. The Southwest region for weeks had exceeded the anticipated staffing shortage mark, but as of Tuesday, 31.6% of hospitals in the Southwest region anticipated staffing shortages.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Reduction of Elective Procedures Dashboard, the Southwest region had experienced a 7% increase in coronavirus hospitalizations over the most recent 48-hour period prior to the site’s last update on Tuesday and 47.5% of medical and surgical beds in the region were projected to be available for patient care in the next 72 hours.
