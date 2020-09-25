Additional residents and employees have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) at Westmoreland Manor as the initial round of testing at the county-owned nursing home wrapped up this week.
According to a news release issued Wednesday by Westmoreland County officials, 47 of the 336 residents at the Hempfield Township facility tested positive for the virus through point-of-care testing. Wednesday’s update from the county announced that four additional employees had tested positive after one contract staff member and two employees tested positive for the virus earlier in the week. All employees and contract staff that tested positive are being quarantined at home.
According to a news release issued by the county Tuesday, the affected residents were all contained within three of the nine units at Westmoreland Manor.
Those three units are now considered “red zones,” the news release noted.
“As COVID-19 is viral in nature, the Manor will continue to be vigilant in monitoring for symptoms and performing serial surveillance testing,” according to Wednesday’s news release.
The county on Sept. 16, in accordance with federal mandates from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, began routine coronavirus testing of staff. Following initial testing, officials learned of the positive test results.
Many of the cases confirmed by testing were asymptomatic, according a county news release issued Monday.
Westmoreland Manor is operated by Quest Healthcare Development Inc. Nearly all of the roughly 500 staff members at the facility are county employees.
The 400-bed Hempfield Township facility has had multiple precautions in place since mid-March to help prevent an outbreak of the virus.
“As always, the Board of Commissioners would like to extend their gratitude, not only to the residents and their families during these unprecedented times, but to the dedicated Manor employees, who have been on the front line of this pandemic for the past six months,” Wednesday’s press release reads.
All staff and residents who tested negative will be tested again every three to seven days until testing identifies no new cases of COVID-19 among staff or residents for a period of 14 days from the most recent positive result.
Long term care facilities like Westmoreland Manor have been coronavirus hot spots throughout the pandemic. Statewide, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 22,498 coronavirus cases among residents and 4,936 cases among staff members at 969 long term care facilities. There have been 5,397 coronavirus deaths in the state attributed to long term care facilities.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 24 long term care facilities have accounted for 231 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 68 cases among staff members and 31 coronavirus deaths.
