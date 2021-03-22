Following weeks of declining average daily coronavirus (COVID-19) case totals, Westmoreland County has seen case numbers trending upward in back-to-back weeks, according the Pennsylvania Department of Health data.
The county added 559 new coronavirus cases over the third full week of March, an average of 79.85 cases per day. That daily average was up from 62.85 in the second week of March and 57.85 for the period of March 1-7. Prior to the past two weeks, average daily cases in the county had been steadily declining since mid-January.
As of Sunday’s update to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, there had been 28,171 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County since the start of the pandemic — 19,678 confirmed cases and 8,493 probable cases. There have been 89,658 negative tests so far in the county, according to the state health department.
Since the start of 2021, there have been 8,838 new cases reported in Westmoreland County, an average of 110.47 per day this year.
There were six new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the county since Thursday, bringing Westmoreland County’s total since the start of the pandemic to 698, according to the state health department, and the total in 2021 to 275.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office at 11 p.m. Thursday updated its COVID-19 death total for the county, increasing the total by two, from 425 to 427.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases. The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 986,857 as of Sunday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 843,135 confirmed cases in the state and 143,722 probable cases. So far, 4,053,373 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
According to the state health department, there have been 24,788 coronavirus-related deaths throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.
A push is underway from state officials to get through the first phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution by scheduling appointments for all interested Pennsylvanians in the most at-risk category by the end of the month.
Phase 1A of the rollout focuses on getting vaccines to those most at-risk of illness, according to the state health department, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.
An order issued last Monday by Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam directed vaccine providers to “use best efforts” to make sure anyone in Phase 1A who wants to make a vaccination appointment is able to do so by March 31.
The order calls for vaccine providers that have received first-dose allocations of vaccine for at least the past two weeks to “contact by phone or e-mail every (Phase 1A) individual for whom it has contact information and offer that individual an appointment.”
The appointments don’t need to be scheduled to occur before the end of March, according to the order, and providers can schedule appointments “as far into the future as necessary to accommodate all Phase 1A individuals” requesting an appointment. The order also requires vaccine providers to open up appointments to patients outside their current patient network.
COVID-19 vaccine availability and logistical challenges have kept the state in Phase 1A of the state health department’s vaccine rollout plan, and county officials have criticized the state health department over the amount of vaccine that has been distributed to Westmoreland County compared to other counties in the state.
Westmoreland County added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/Vaccine-Info.
Excela Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox recommended those in Phase 1A still seeking to be vaccinated visit the health system’s website, www.excelahealth.org, frequently for updates regarding vaccine availability.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 2,751,183 partial coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 88,305 in Westmoreland County as of Sunday’s update.
The state recently passed 1.5 million “full vaccinations,” and as of Sunday’s update, 1,510,487 people were considered full vaccinations after receiving vaccinations in the state according to the vaccine dashboard. That total includes 96,753 out-of-state residents, according to the site. Of the full vaccinations in Pennsylvania, 44,394 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state increased over the weekend from 1,486 on Thursday to 1,554 as of Sunday’s update, according to the state health department. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized Sunday throughout the state, 320 were in adult intensive care units and 194 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and has steadily declined since.
Westmoreland County’s coronavirus hospitalization numbers on the state health department’s dashboard saw a sharp drop late last week. After weeks of listing triple-digit coronavirus patients in Westmoreland County, the dashboard decreased the county’s coronavirus patient hospitalization figure from 117 on Wednesday to 26 on Thursday. As of Sunday’s update, the dashboard showed 26 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Westmoreland County, with two of those patients in adult intensive care units and three on ventilators.
According to a Pennsylvania Department of Health spokesperson, hospitalization figures for Westmoreland County have been incorrect in recent weeks and the department is working to determine the cause of the discrepancy.
