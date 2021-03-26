While Excela Health’s opening of a new coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination clinic in North Huntingdon Township has expanded the health system’s capacity to administer the vaccine, the announcement of the new location left some of those who had already received a first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Excela Square at Latrobe confused about where they’d be receiving their second dose.
Last week, the health system began using the former Galaxy Fitness building at 8885 Norwin Ave. in North Huntingdon Township, near the Excela Square at Norwin outpatient center, as a vaccination clinic. The new vaccination site will initially be open for pre-scheduled appointments from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week, Excela VP of Cardiovascular Services and COVID Vaccine Coordinator Denise Addis said.
The space available at the new clinic allows the health system to roughly double its appointment capacity compared to the space that has been used for vaccinations at the Excela Square at Latrobe facility in Unity Township.
Excela is still administering some second-dose vaccinations at the Excela Square at Latrobe location. Some individuals who received a first dose at the Unity Township location were scheduled at the time of their first appointment to return there for a second dose, while others were scheduled to receive a second dose at the new vaccine clinic in North Huntingdon Township.
Individuals should report to the second-dose vaccination site that was confirmed by Excela at the time of their first appointment, Excela officials advised.
For some, that means returning to Excela Square at Latrobe, as indicated in their appointment confirmation from the health system. For others, that means traveling to the new clinic in North Huntingdon Township as scheduled.
All new first-dose appointments are being scheduled for the new North Huntingdon Township clinic, Addis noted.
Excela had been administering around 1,000 vaccinations each day of operation at the Unity Township clinic. The additional space at the new clinic allows staff members to administer roughly 2,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in a 12-hour period. Addis said as more vaccine becomes available, the goal is to offer appointments at the new clinic five days a week.
Excela’s expansion to the larger vaccine clinic came amid a push from state officials to get through the first phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution by scheduling appointments for all interested Pennsylvanians in the most at-risk category by the end of the month.
Phase 1A of the rollout focuses on getting vaccines to those most at-risk of illness, according to the state health department, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.
An order issued earlier this month by Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam directs vaccine providers to “use best efforts” to make sure anyone in Phase 1A who wants to make a vaccination appointment is able to do so by March 31.
To meet the state’s directive, Excela will be pushing out a “registry” for those still awaiting a vaccination appointment, Addis said.
“We will be turning on what I’m calling the registry, which will allow every person to register for an appointment,” she said Friday. “And then when the vaccine becomes available, our system will push out to them ‘Your appointment is on a certain date and time and location.’ It will also include your second appointment date and time.”
Excela’s registry, which will be specific to vaccination appointments through the health system, is expected to go live on Monday, March 29, Excela spokeswoman Robin Jennings said.
Individuals in Phase 1A of the state’s vaccine rollout can make vaccination appointments or be added to Excela’s registry of those awaiting appointments by visiting excelahealth.org or by calling 724-689-1690.
Those arriving for their first dose should bring their insurance cards and driver’s license or other official photo ID, according to the COVID-19 vaccine information page on the Excela website.
