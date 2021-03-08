Conemaugh Health System, in partnership with Cambria County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), will facilitate two community clinics later this month to vaccinate more than 1,800 individuals, the health system announced.
The clinics will be open to Westmoreland County residents, a health system spokesperson confirmed to the Bulletin.
The clinics are planned to take place at the Johnstown Galleria Mall (500 Galleria Drive, Johnstown) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, March 22, and Monday, March 29.
Registration for the clinics will open today, Monday, March 8, through Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s dedicated COVID-19 vaccination hotline at 814-410-8400. Scheduling will be limited to two registrations per caller in order to accommodate as many members of the community as possible.
Because of high demand and limited supply, advance registration is required and openings are expected to fill up quickly.
The clinics will take place on the lower level of the mall, between Boscov’s and Shoe Dept. Encore. Free parking is available onsite. No walk-up appointments will be available.
Registration will also be available through Conemaugh Health System’s MyChart service. Existing MyChart users do not need to proactively take any steps on MyChart to request a vaccination, but they should monitor their account and the email associated with the account for updates and notifications. Vaccination appointments scheduled through MyChart may not be used by anyone except for the person who received the notification. New and existing users are not guaranteed a vaccination appointment solely by having a MyChart account.
Community members can check to see if they are eligible for Tier 1A on the PA Department of Health’s website. Those who receive their first dose at one of the two clinics will receive their second dose on April 12 or April 19 at the same location.
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center has distributed at least one vaccine dose to more than 7,000 individuals eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as part of Tier 1A.
