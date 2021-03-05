The two Republican members of the Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners in a letter dated Thursday demanded answers from state officials for what they called an “unacceptable” disparity in the amount of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine distributed to the county compared to others across the state.
Commissioners Sean Kertes and Doug Chew signed off on the letter addressed to Alison Beam, the state’s acting secretary of health, and called for “immediate and substantial adjustments to the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine so that the citizens of Westmoreland County can catch up to similarly-sized counties across the Commonwealth.”
Through 11 weeks of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the state, the commissioners said, Westmoreland County ranks 55th out of 67 counties in terms of vaccine received despite being the 11th largest county in terms of population. The county is eighth in the state in terms of residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine based on being 65 or older, but 56th for vaccine doses received for seniors, they said.
“The graphs ranking the vaccine doses in various counties couldn’t be clearer: Westmoreland has been forgotten in this process,” Chew said.
The commissioners have not yet received a response from state officials, he noted.
“I can only hope that the pleas of our seniors and our chronically ill patients are heard,” Chew told the Bulletin. “We will continue to work with Westmoreland’s state delegation to lobby the Governor’s office for additional vaccine to bring our levels up closer to our peer counties. There is a meeting on Monday, March 9 with Westmoreland’s Commissioners and the state delegation, and vaccine distribution is high on our list for discussion items.”
Commissioner Gina Cerilli, the only Democrat on the board, said she was not included in her colleagues’ demand for the state health department to distribute more vaccine to the county. She supported the call for additional vaccine and would have signed the letter if asked, she noted, but stressed the development of a countywide vaccine registry as a priority for helping residents get vaccinated.
Her Republican colleagues discounted the effectiveness of a registry when the county lags behind others in terms of vaccine distribution.
“No registry of any type will help Westmoreland County as long as the inequitable distribution of vaccine continues in PA,” Kertes said in the letter. “Our constituents deserve an explanation as to why they have been treated so inequitably in comparison to peer counties. We need more vaccines here, and we need them now.”
Chew told the Bulletin in an email Thursday that “talks with several groups, including Excela, are continuing with regards to a registry. There have been discussions with providers, pharmacists, Excela, software developers, non-profits such as the United Way and others. These discussions are ongoing, and I am not willing to halt the discussions at this time. I am not opposed to a registry, but it has to meet the requirements of the healthcare privacy laws (e.g., HIPAA, ACA, etc.) and the HHS regulations currently in place.”
Chew said there are 19 entities in the county that have received vaccine from the state. Twelve of the 19 have met with the commissioners, he said, and eight completed a “registry adoption survey” after those meetings.
“I plan to continue to attend these discussions, but ultimately, there must be buy-in from providers,” Chew said. “The county receives zero vials of vaccine (directly), so without providers demonstrating a willingness to use a county-run registry, the registry will be one more impediment to our seniors receiving a vaccine if they want one.
“If 90,000 seniors sign up for the registry, and two pharmacies agree to use it, then those 90,000 people will be waiting a long time for a vaccine dose since most local pharmacies received 500 or fewer doses each week... Westmoreland County has a supply problem; that’s plain and simple, and we need the state to step up and either explain why we are being left behind or bring us up to our Class 3 peer counties.”
