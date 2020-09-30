The Westmoreland County Commissioners during a special meeting Monday approved for workers at the county-owned nursing home to receive hazard pay amid a recent coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak at the Hempfield Township facility.
Since Sept. 16, testing of the Westmoreland Manor’s 336 residents and more than 400 employees and contracted staff members has revealed a total of more than 75 positive test results.
Commissioner Gina Cerilli said Monday that 47 of the 336 residents at the facility and 23 of the Manor’s more than 400 employees had tested positive for the virus. On Tuesday, the county issued a news release revealing that seven additional residents had tested positive, bringing the case total among residents to 54.
The case total among residents had remained steady at 47 since Thursday, when the county commissioners first requested assistance from the National Guard, according to the information released by the county.
The county enlisted the assistance of the Pennsylvania National Guard over the weekend to assist with testing at Westmoreland Manor, with National Guard members scheduled to wrap up their efforts there Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Commissioner Sean Kertes said the National Guard will observe trends at the facility to determine whether members would be needed beyond Tuesday.
Kertes also said Westmoreland County Public Safety director Roland “Bud” Mertz has been in contact with FEMA and PEMA in hopes of finding assistance in replenishing the county’s stock of personal protective equipment (PPE)
“We’re burning through it so quickly,” Kertes said. “The issue we’re running into is there’s so many different brands of this equipment, and they’re trying to find what we currently have, which is hard to do because we’re having so many that aren’t name-brand equipment, and the fit and the equipment is not as good. They’re trying to find the same equipment that we have, but we’re running into issues with that.”
According to a news release issued Friday by the county, Westmoreland Manor was going through 8,400 protective gowns each day at that point because of its pandemic-related precautions.
“One positive thing I will say is we’re six months into this global pandemic and, like we said before, we’ve had zero residents (at Westmoreland Manor test positive) up until this last week,” Cerilli said. “For the past six months, there have been plenty of other nursing homes going through exactly what we’re going through. We’re able to reach out to the state and see what other nursing homes have done as far as PPE to make sure everything is going smoothly.”
The commissioners took action on other coronavirus-related items Monday as well, allocating nearly $11,000 from the COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant program to enhance video conferencing equipment at the Westmoreland County Prison and awarding $80,538 through the Westmoreland CARES Small Business Support Grant.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has highlighted the utility of video conferencing for the county’s judicial system.
In August, the prison conducted an average of 22 video hearings per day, warden John Walton said.
Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Rita Hathaway directed judges to avoid having defendants transported from the prison to hearings whenever possible, and said all of the county’s judges have the capability to conduct video hearings.
“If we could the the equipment and install the equipment down there (at the prison), I think it could go a long way for safety,” she said.
The prison has two rooms available for video hearings and the motion approved Monday by the commissioners would enable the prison to add two more video conferencing rooms. The COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant funds will be used to purchase video conferencing equipment and make physical changes to the prison, including adding soundproofing material to the rooms used for video hearings.
The commissioners also approved extending an agreement with Global Tel Link, the prison’s telecommunications provider, to provide each inmate at the Hempfield Township facility one free video visit of roughly 10 minutes per week at a rate of $0.60 per minute. Walton at a prison board meeting earlier Monday said the company also has a program spurred on by the pandemic to provide each inmate with a free five-minute phone call each week.
In other business, the commissioners approved a one-year facility staffing agreement with Maximum Healthcare Staffing Solutions and a memorandum of understanding with the Pennsylvania National Guard.
