The Westmoreland County Commissioners on Thursday handed out coronavirus relief grants totaling nearly $1.2 million to nonprofit agencies throughout the county and awarded $5 million to help Excela Health recover from revenue losses suffered during the pandemic.
The distributions nearly deplete the county’s $31.5 million COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant pool, county officials said. As a result, the planned second round of Westmoreland CARES grant program funding for county nonprofits has been scrapped and the total available in the second round of grants for small businesses slashed from $5 million to $2 million.
Commissioner Gina Cerilli voted against the $5 million award to Excela, saying after the meeting she took issue with prioritizing a contribution to the health system over keeping the commissioners’ promise of additional $5 million offerings to both small businesses and nonprofits.
“We promised our small business owners and nonprofits that we were going to do two rounds (of grant applications). We had $10 million allocated for each of the two rounds,” Cerilli said. I wanted to be good on our word and give the small businesses that were not able to apply in Round 1 and nonprofits an opportunity to apply in Round 2 as promised.
“This is nothing personal against Excela. I’m very thankful for what they do and I have no problem giving them money. However, it should have been done after Round 2.”
Commissioners Sean Kertes and Doug Chew touted Excela’s contributions through the COVID-19 pandemic and its status as the county’s top employer in supporting the $5 million grant award.
“Excela Health is the number one employer in Westmoreland County. They are the juggernaut of employment here,” Kertes said. “Nearly 5,000 people work at Excela Health. Eighty percent of their workforce lives in Westmoreland County. They are doing so much COVID testing right now, and what they’re putting out there to help our residents be safe, from protection to testing, we have to help them continue to help this workforce we have in this county.”
“Excela Health has been part of Westmoreland County’s nonprofit community for over 100 years and it is poised to continue as a community partner for the next 100 years,” Chew said. “...In other words, $5 million in CARES funding keeps a $580 million economic engine humming in Latrobe, Greensburg, Mount Pleasant, North Huntingdon and many other places.”
Chew and Kertes pointed to the health system as an economic driver in the county, and cited its work in providing coronavirus testing and guidance
“What changed my mind on giving this grant to Excela was what they did for Westmoreland County Prison and Westmoreland Manor,” Kertes said. “Seeing how they stepped up, how they helped everybody, how they made their recommendations and worked with the Pennsylvania Department of Health. They went above and beyond what a hospital should have done.”
Excela Chief Executive Officer John Sphon said the health system will use the county grant funding to cover costs associated with personal protective equipment and operations of the coronavirus testing center on Frye Farm Road.
“The financial impact of the COVID-19 crisis has impacted our operations like many other businesses across the county. We anticipate significant ongoing additional costs and are grateful for the commissioners’ recognition of the challenges we face as we serve the residents of Westmoreland County during these difficult times,” Spohn said in a statement.
The commissioners made $10 million available in the first round of Westmoreland CARES distributions — $5 million each to small businesses and nonprofit agencies. The commissioners previously awarded more than $4.9 million to small businesses through the initial round of funding. Awards through the Westmoreland CARES program are capped at $25,000.
Kertes said the county’s grant program didn’t generate the response from nonprofits that had been expected, as only $1.2 million of the $5 million available was distributed.
Nonprofit agencies awarded a total of $1,199,559 in Westmoreland CARES grant funding on Thursday included Adelphoi, Fort Ligonier Association, Fort Ligonier Days, the Greensburg YMCA, Latrobe Art Center, Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation Commission, Ligonier Valley YMCA, Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515 in Latrobe, United Way of Southwest Pennsylvania, Westmoreland Community Action, Westmoreland Heritage Trail, Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra and more.
“We allocated $5 million for nonprofits hoping to see more people apply. This was open for a period of time, it was the same application process for small businesses. A majority of nonprofits go through the same process every time applying for grants, so we were expecting a lot more nonprofits to apply,” Kertes said. “Seeing that small number obviously means these nonprofits also received money from other state and federal government agencies to help assist them.”
The county has until the end of the year to expend the $31.5 million it received through the COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant. Originally, the commissioners earmarked $10 million each for small businesses, nonprofits and government costs associated with the pandemic.
But surging county costs stemming from virus outbreaks at the Westmoreland County Prison and county-owned nursing home Westmoreland Manor have spurred a shift in the breakdown of the grant’s distribution.
“We originally had $10 million going to the county government and that number has skyrocketed,” Cerilli said.
Kertes said the county is utilizing a larger portion of the grant total than originally anticipated in part to cover the cost of hazard pay for workers at the county facilities where COVID-19 has been “running rampant.”
“We want to incentivize them to go in there, so we’re paying them these rates. They deserve that pay because of what they’re doing, but the fact is, that’s also eating into our CARES Act money,” Kertes said. “If we didn’t have these problems, we’d be able to give some money out, but we also have to be able to take care of our own. We can’t be going to the taxpayer dollars when the taxpayers don’t have money to give us for these salaries.”
Cerilli said she suggested accepting a second round of applications from small businesses and nonprofits, then awarding remaining funds to Excela later in the year.
“Now, we are expecting to get money hopefully in December, additional CARES money the state gives out. I’ve said as long as we did Round 2 for small businesses and Round 2 for nonprofits in the promised amounts, that whatever money comes in December, we could write that check to Excela,” Cerilli said. “Obviously, that’s not going to happen, so we are going to get more money in, but that money has to be used by Dec. 31. There’s no way we’d be able to do small businesses Round 2 for additional money or nonprofits in that short amount of time.”
