As coronavirus (COVID-19) cases surge in the community, the Westmoreland County Commissioners during a special meeting Tuesday approved allocating more than $7.7 million in federal stimulus money for pandemic-related purchases and costs.
The commissioners approved a resolution authorizing a total of $7,779,549.69 from the county’s allocation of roughly $31.5 million in County Relief Block Grant funds to cover wages and benefits for front-line workers, computer equipment and software to expand telework capabilities, pandemic-related upgrades at the county prison, personal protective equipment and more.
As much as $10 million of the county’s pool of federal stimulus grant funds is earmarked for government spending, with about $2 million set aside to be distributed to municipalities later this year. The grant funding must be used by the end of the year.
Among the expenditures authorized were reimbursements to the county to cover wages and benefits for correctional officers and other front-line Westmoreland County employees.
A COVID-19 outbreak has swept through one housing unit at the Westmoreland County Prison after the county last week reported the first three positive coronavirus cases among inmates in the general population. As of Tuesday’s meeting, 36 inmates had tested positive for the virus, county officials said. Those cases are all within a single unit at the Hempfield Township facility, and all but three of the inmates who have tested positive are asymptomatic, warden John Walton said. A total of four correctional officers at the prison have tested positive.
In addition to the wages and benefits, the commissioners authorized using $199,310 of the grant funds to construct 24 negative pressure cells at the prison. The negative pressure cells, to be installed by Reynolds Energy Services Inc. of Harrisburg, will be used to house coronavirus patients and are designed to keep air within the cells from flowing to other areas of the prison. Commissioner Gina Cerilli said addition of the negative pressure cells at the prison has been in the works for several months.
The pandemic’s surge at the prison comes as the county is continuing to try to rein in the spread of the virus at nearby county-owned nursing home Westmoreland Manor.
As of Tuesday’s meeting, 112 residents at Westmoreland Manor had tested positive for coronavirus and three had died of the disease, according to county officials. While the majority of those who tested positive were asymptomatic, the commissioners said, several residents remained hospitalized. One resident was released from the hospital back to the Manor over the weekend, Cerilli said. A total of 33 staff members at the county-owned nursing home have tested positive for the virus, according to county figures.
The commissioners authorized $50,715.22 for personal protective equipment as part of the resolution regarding County Relief Block Grant funds. Cerilli said staff at Westmoreland Manor have been going through around 8,000 pieces of personal protective equipment — gowns, masks and gloves — daily during the outbreak there, as much of the equipment must be discarded after each use.
The county earmarked $1,347,975 in grant funds to purchase computer equipment and software to expand the capability for county employees to work remotely, and authorized an additional $47,362 for office equipment to facilitate virtual meetings, social distancing and proper cleaning and disinfecting.
“We don’t know how long COVID will be around, so we need this tech to do more virtual work,” Commissioners chairman Sean Kertes said.
In addition to the federal stimulus grant distributions, the commissioners approved extending hazard pay for contracted staff and county employees at Westmoreland Manor through the end of October.
During the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting, which had been rescheduled from last week after Commissioner Doug Chew notified county officials he had tested positive for coronavirus, the commissioners heard submitted comments from dozens of residents concerned over the logistics of voting by mail.
The comments consistently followed a similar script, calling for the county to provide additional drop boxes for mail-in ballots throughout the county and to have those drop boxes open for extended hours.
Those concerns were addressed at least in part earlier in the day when the commissioners met in their capacities as the county’s Board of Elections.
Members of the grassroots group “Voice of Westmoreland” presented a petition with more than 1,000 signatures asking for six drop boxes to be located in Monessen, New Kensington, Latrobe, Ligonier, Mount Pleasant and Rostraver.
During the elections board meeting, the commissioners announced at least four ballot drop boxes, and as many as six, would be installed to provide voters with additional locations to submit their mail-in ballots. The locations and hours of the new drop boxes are set to be announced later this week.
Mail-in ballots became a concern for some voters after the county announced distribution of civilian absentee and mail-in ballots had been delayed by a few days.
The first batch of absentee and mail-in ballot applications was submitted on Oct. 3 to Mid-West Direct, the firm hired by the county to mail out the more than 58,000 ballots. Those ballots were to begin being mailed out Oct. 6, but as of Oct. 8 had not been mailed, according to a news release.
Around 8,000 ballots were being mailed out Friday, according to a news release issued that day by the commissioners, with more to be sent out over the weekend and early this week.
The Westmoreland County Commissioners last month approved an agreement to pay Mid-West Direct up to $170,000 to serve as the county’s mail house for the absentee and mail-in ballots.
Friday’s news release also reminded county voters of their options for returning absentee and mail-in ballots. In addition to returning the ballots by mail, voters who prefer to hand deliver their ballots can return them in person to the Westmoreland County Election Bureau in Suite 109 of the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg.
The Election Bureau is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Election Bureau is currently open for extended hours until 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
The commissioners approved for a ballot drop box to be installed inside the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg. A drop box was also posted in the same location for the spring’s primary election.{div class=”subscriber-only”}Oct. 19 is the last day to register to vote before the Nov. 3 general election, and Oct. 27 is the last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot.{/div} {div class=”subscriber-only”}Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3.{/div} {div class=”subscriber-only”}The deadline for returning mail-in and absentee ballots is Nov. 3. Ballots being returned by mail must be postmarked by 8 p.m. Nov. 3. Ballots can also be returned in person to the Westmoreland County Election Bureau by 8 p.m. Nov. 3. Mail-in and absentee ballots that are postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day must be received by the Westmoreland County Election Bureau by Nov. 6. The Nov. 6 deadline applies only to ballots that have been returned by mail. Ballots cannot be delivered in person after 8 p.m. Nov. 3.{/div}
