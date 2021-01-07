Westmoreland County Commissioners chairman Sean Kertes is recovering at home after doctors at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital recently discovered a blood clot in his lung that Kertes said was a complication of his recent coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnosis.
Kertes, who last month tested positive for coronavirus, wrote in a post Tuesday on his Facebook page that he was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening after having trouble breathing.
“It seems blood clots are one of the side effects of COVID-19,” Kertes wrote. “I am 34, healthy and experienced mild symptoms originally, so if this can happen to me, it can happen to anyone.
“I am currently recovering at home and hope to be back at the courthouse next week.”
All three Westmoreland County Commissioners have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition to Kertes, Commissioner Gina Cerilli last month was diagnosed with the virus. Commissioner Doug Chew notified county officials in October that he had tested positive for coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.