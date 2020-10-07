Westmoreland County Commissioner Doug Chew notified his colleagues on Tuesday that he tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“The county immediately implemented steps in our emergency response plan to minimize the impact to our workplace and to keep all employees healthy and safe,” according to a news release from the commissioners issued Tuesday. “Commissioner Chew is currently following quarantine recommendations.”
The county’s human resources department is conducting contact tracing, the news release said, and the commissioners’ suite at the Westmoreland County Courthouse had already been cleaned and disinfected, with temperature checks instituted at all courthouse entrances.
“Our thoughts are with Commissioner Chew and his family,” the news release reads.
All public meetings at the courthouse in Greensburg have been canceled, according to the news release, including an agenda session that had been scheduled for Tuesday, a meeting of the county’s election board planned for today, Oct. 7, and the commissioners’ regularly scheduled meeting Thursday.
Chew was last in the commissioners’ suite at the courthouse on Sept. 30 and began experiencing coronavirus symptoms Sunday, he told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
Commissioners chairman Sean Kertes told the newspaper he tested negative for the virus on Tuesday, and Commissioner Gina Cerilli said she was awaiting her own test results.
All staff in the commissioners’ suite have been directed to quarantine at home and be tested for the virus if they were in close contact with Chew.
