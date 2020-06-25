COVID-19 Policies & Procedures

• Dining Room remains closed until further notice

• Full Menu available for take-out only

• Please wear a mask when entering building

• Curbside pick-up available if requested 

Contact Us:

ADDRESS: Rt. 981, Latrobe, PA 15650 PHONE: 724-539-0253

OPEN: Sunday-Thursday: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Friday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Saturday: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

VISIT: jioiospizza.com

 