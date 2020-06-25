COVID-19 Policies & Procedures

• Dining Room currently closed-Delivery & Take-out available

• Full Menu available

• Please wear a mask when entering building

• Curbside pick-up available if requested

 

Contact Us:

ADDRESS: 200 Thompson Street, Latrobe, PA 15650 PHONE: 724-539-0730

OPEN: Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Delivery starts at 11 a.m. | Closed Sunday

VISIT: www.ginoslatrobe.com