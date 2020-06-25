Need help logging in?
LOCAL HEADLINES
- DASB approves final budget with 2-mill tax hike
- Ligonier Township planners moving toward zoning recommendations
- LV's Silk commits to play football at St. Vincent College
- Frontier Club, F.O. Eagles earn Teener League wins
- Derry Legion finishes off West Hempfield
- DEP visit to Keystone project site proves positive
- EWCTC JOC votes to curtail woodworking technology program
- GLSHS graduation ceremony to be held tonight at Memorial Stadium
- WCCC trustees approve COVID-19 safety measures, 2020-21 budget
- LVSD board approves school reopening, return to athletics plans
