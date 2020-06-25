COVID-19 Policies & Procedures

• No buffet but we do have Saturday Specials 

• Limited seating~Reservations recommended

• Indoor and outdoor seating available

Contact Us:

ADDRESS: 1473 Darlington Road, Ligonier, PA 15658 PHONE: 724-238-7831

OPEN: Wednesday-Saturday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

VISIT: www.darlingtoninn.com