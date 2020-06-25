COVID-19 Policies & Procedures

• Please wear a mask and practice distancing.

• Non-contact delivery and pick-up available.

Contact Us:

ADDRESS: 2128 Lincoln Avenue, Latrobe, PA 15650 PHONE: 724-879-44551

OPEN: Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Saturday hours may vary)

VISIT: www.blossomsandbranches.com