The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t change much at Carmel of the Assumption Monastery in Unity Township.
The nine Discalced Carmelite nuns already live a life of silence, solitude, penance and detachment, according to the charism of their God-centered life.
“The big difference for us is that we can’t have public Masses or prayer services,” said Sister Mary Wild, prioress of the community. “People don’t come to the door much anyway, and I would assume that they are even less likely to come because of what’s going on. Most of our donations are sent through the mail anyway.”
There has been a shortage of volunteers that they rely on for answering the phone or doorbell, and for doing outside work.
The volunteers are starting to return, and so has the employee who helps to clean the monastery. Priests from St. Vincent Archabbey have started to return to celebrate Mass.
During the shutdown, the nuns were having communion services among themselves.
They shop for their groceries online, and then pick them up, so they didn’t even have to go out to the supermarket.
“When people have been reaching out, I don’t think it was more for prayer requests,” Sister Mary said. “I felt like they were reaching out to us to see if we were doing OK. At this point, nothing is really different from our normal life.”
Her advice for others?
“This is a very good time to do some of the things that you never had time to do, and spend more time in prayer and reading, and being available to the people in your life,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.