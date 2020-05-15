Bulletin partners with Westmoreland County Food Bank to help feed local families

The thing about tragedy is the inspiring ways that a community can come together to help each other. We see it every day in our headlines as we try to balance the bad news with the good. Lately, we’ve been inspired by the headlines of businesses, individuals and families doing whatever they can, big and small, to help their neighbors through these trying times. We want to do our part to help.
Our community has numerous organizations that serve the public need. One of them, the Westmoreland County Food Bank (WCFB), has a mission to enable all Westmoreland County residents who are hungry or at risk of hunger to have ready access to food. We have partnered with WCFB to help feed local families in need.
Every month, WCFB serves more than 7,000 households. That was before COVID-19 disrupted the local economy. That number has increased daily since the pandemic began. Last month, WCFB boxed 480,000 pounds of food providing participating families with a 10-to-14-day supply of food.
We are excited to announce a virtual food drive to support WCFB and its vision to end hunger in Westmoreland County. The virtual food drive is an online donation form found at westmorelandfoodbank.org/bulletin.
If you are able, visit the above link and make an online donation. When you do, you will be helping to put food on the table of a local family in need. Doing good feels good but we want to reward your good deed.
Donate to our virtual food drive at the link above before June 30 and you will be entered to win a 1-year subscription. Local news matters now more than ever and we want to help keep you informed.
We will be giving away one 1-year Home Delivery subscription to a donor in our delivery area and one 1-year online-only subscription to a donor outside of our delivery area. All home delivery subscriptions come with free online access.
Last year, WCFB distributed more than seven million pounds of food. Half of that food is purchased through local donations and food drives. The nation is in a different place than it was when we began this year. As need increases, WCFB counts on local donations to keep food in pantries all over the county. Help us help them keep those pantries full.
Visit westmorelandfoodbank.org/bulletin today and donate to our virtual food drive. If you would rather donate by check, send it to: Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. Anyone who needs assistance with food can call 724-468-8660 ext. 10.
