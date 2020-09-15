The Latrobe Bulletin‘s sister paper, the Ligonier Echo, recently announced that weekly publication of the paper has resumed, after a long absence brought on by the hardships of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Echo will now be published on Tuesday each week instead of Thursday, as it was previously, and as an added bonus — thanks to a continued partnership between the Bulletin and the Echo — a free copy of the Echo will be provided every Tuesday to Bulletin home delivery subscribers, starting today.
The Bulletin thanks its readers for their continued support of local journalism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.