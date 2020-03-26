Zach Baum likes to collect fish.
It’s a “unique hobby,” he says, but one he enjoys nonetheless.
Perhaps that’s why swimming has always come natural to the decorated Derry Area High School alum and St. Vincent College junior.
And after a season of hard work, Baum qualified for the NCAA Division III Championships that were to be held March 18-21 in Greensboro, N.C.
However, he never got to compete as the event was canceled a week before it was to be held amid coronavirus (COVID-19) precautions.
Prior to the meet’s cancellation, Baum said he spoke with SVC head coach Josh Gurekovich.
“It was the day before, and (Gurekovich) was telling me that there were a bunch of teams dropping out, and I was like, ‘Oh, that might be a good thing,’” Baum said.
“And the day after he told me, he sent me a text and said the whole thing was canceled. I was totally bummed out.
“The swim season is so long. It’s six months. Nationals was what I was working toward that whole time. For that to go and disappear after doing all that hard work is disappointing because I swam hundreds of thousands of yards throughout the year to prepare for that meet.”
Baum was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Year after winning conference titles in the 100 butterfly, 50 freestyle and 100 free.
His time of :48.35 in the 100 butterfly set a record for the conference and the school.
“The 100 fly went way better in prelims than in finals, but that was definitely my best race,” Baum said. “I got the conference record there (PAC Championships in mid-February).
“I already had the conference record before that, but I really blew it away from what I previously had.”
Baum was also set to take part in the 50 free and 100 free at the NCAA Championships, where 526 swimmers were to compete.
He qualified for the championships in November during the Franklin & Marshall Invitational. His time of :48.69 in the 100 butterfly met the NCAA “B” cut.
Gurekovich is hopeful that Baum will make the NCAA Championships next year.
“I think the biggest thing is, he just needs to stay motivated, and that he continues the progress that he’s making this year,” the SVC coach said. “Hopefully we’ll have a good shot to get back there next year.”
Baum says he learned to swim when he was 5 years old.
“Whenever I was real young, I was always taking swimming lessons...just learning how to swim,” he said. “But I always had a natural ability at it.”
When he began swimming under Derry Area head coach Jeff Kelly, Baum’s improvement in the pool was noticeable.
“Having a coach really helped me take off,” Baum added.
Baum graduated from Derry Area with records in the 50 freestyle, 100 free, 200 free, 500 free, 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley — not bad for someone who began swimming competitively as a high school freshman.
He joined the Trojans’ swim team after football season ended in 2013.
“I just wanted to stay in shape because I never really did anything during the winter,” Baum said.
He also competed in track and field all four years at Derry Area.
As a freshman, Baum was part of a 200 freestyle relay team that qualified for the PIAA Championships.
“Throughout my freshman year, I started to get better at it. We had a really strong team that year,” he said. “And we had a relay go to states and that motivated me to get better.”
The 100 fly has long been Baum’s forte. As a junior at Derry Area, Baum finished runner-up in the 100 butterfly at the WPIAL (District 7) and PIAA Championships.
Then, as a senior, Baum took first place at the WPIAL Championships, breaking the district record with a :50.29. He also finished second in the 100 fly and fifth in the 100 breast at the state meet.
Baum’s impressive high school accolades led to several colleges recruiting the Derry native. Ultimately, it was St. Vincent’s swim team culture that drew him to the college in Unity Township.
“I went there because the team is incredibly close,” Baum said. “We all have group chats and we’re always going out and doing stuff as a team.
“I think that’s really important because we spend so much time with each other and it’s good that we were able to get to know each other and be really comfortable around each other. That’s something that a lot of the other teams that I visited in high school didn’t have.”
When comparing the demands of a high school swim team to college, Baum said, “It’s not even close.”
“High school for me was more stroke development and learning how to swim a race. College is more getting shape and getting ready to race,” he added.
That includes demands such as 6 a.m. practices and workout regimens.
“I have swim practice super early three days a week,”Baum said. “Two of them are specialty practices where we do stroke-work and swim work. And then we have one full team practice on Thursdays at 6 in the morning. We have to be in the water at 6 a.m.”
As swimmers expend lots of energy in the pool while also burning thousands of calories, Baum tries to keep a balanced diet.
“I try to watch what I eat a little bit, but I’m not super overkill about it,” he said, adding that he’s not a soda drinker.
Baum is just the second Bearcat swimmer in program history to qualify for the NCAA Championships after Jacob Davis achieved the accomplishment in 2018 and ’19.
Baum said competing on the same team as Davis pushed him to become a better swimmer.
“Jake was very motivating because, prior to that, my first year swimming was the only year that I had anybody on the team that was faster than me,” Baum said.
“And then swimming at St. Vincent, Jake was probably the best swimmer in the whole conference.
“He really motivated me to go faster. He made me want to beat him.”
According to Baum, there’s little things that swimmers can work on to better their times.
“I consider myself a student of the sport,” Baum said. “The little things are really what make the difference in a race.
“You can’t just go out and tell someone to ‘swim faster.’ I have noticed things over the years where it’s like, ‘I can go faster putting in half as much effort, and then at the end of the race I can really go 100 percent.’”
But as far as what he enjoys most about the sport, Baum is quick to say “racing.”
“I’m not much for practicing, but I love racing. If I could race every single day I would do it,” he said.
The junior swimmer also has a few rituals that help him focus right before a race. Baum added that he’s “pretty superstitious.”
“I take an energy shot to get my energy up a little bit and focus,” he said. “And prior to the race, I have to sit. I have to sit for 5-10 minutes before my race to think about it. No matter if it’s a dual meet or a big meet, I have to sit and wait...visualize the race.”
Zach Baum is the son of John Baum and Joy Wilber.
He has two younger brothers Jack, 7, and Jordan, 19, and a sister Allison, 17.
Baum is a communication major at SVC. He is unsure of his plans post-grad.
Heading into his senior year, Baum aims to once again qualify for nationals — and to even go “a little faster.”
“I will probably need to go faster next year to do as well as I did this year,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.