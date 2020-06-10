Beverly’s Birthdays, through its Itty Bitty Birthday Cheer program, is supporting “Babies in the ’Burgh” through a critical baby supply distribution event Friday in Hempfield Township.
Parents and caregivers of babies can register to receive diapers, wipes, formula, baby food, snacks and baby hygiene products through the “Babies in the ’Burgh” event must register in advance by visiting babiesintheburghwc.eventbrite.com or calling 724-590-5106.
The baby supply distribution is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 12 in the parking lot of Achieva at 316 Donohoe Road in Hempfield Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.