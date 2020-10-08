Two Westmoreland Manor residents have died amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak at the county-owned nursing home, and four more are hospitalized, Westmoreland County officials confirmed Wednesday.
The Westmoreland County Commissioners in a news release reported positive coronavirus cases at the Hempfield Township facility have continued to increase, with another 18 residents and four staff members testing positive since the last update. That brings the total among residents to 104, or roughly 31% of the Manor’s resident population, and 32 cases among employees and contracted staff.
According to county officials, most of the residents who have tested positive for the virus remain asymptomatic.
One of the Westmoreland Manor residents who died after contracting the virus is Ed Gavlak, 84, who died Tuesday at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, according to WPXI-TV (Channel 11). The news station learned from Gavlak’s family that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sept. 30 and was taken to the hospital Friday. County officials did not identify the second Manor resident to die after contracting coronavirus.
After not recording a single case of coronavirus among residents through the first six months of the coronavirus pandemic, Westmoreland Manor saw a surge of positive tests beginning in mid-September.
“For the past six months, there have been plenty of other nursing homes going through exactly what we’re going through (now),” Commissioner Gina Cerilli said earlier this month.
County officials have not disclosed how the recent outbreak at Westmoreland Manor began. In-person visitation at the facility had been halted amid the pandemic before resuming just a few weeks prior to the first positive tests among residents. County officials halted in-person visitation at Westmoreland Manor again on Sept. 22.
The commissioners called upon the Pennsylvania National Guard late last month to assist with testing at Westmoreland Manor, and have also enlisted medical assistance from Excela Health. National Guard members were initially expected to assist for three days, but are now scheduled to remain through Oct. 12.
The commissioners on Monday announced a change to the administration at Westmoreland Manor as Assistant Administrator Abby Testa was named acting interim administrator, effective Oct. 2.
“At this time, all other Westmoreland Manor personnel and administrative functions remain unchanged,” according to the brief news release, which did not list a reason for the administrative change.
Testa replaces Angela Knauff, who was hired in February 2019. Knauff was not a county employee, rather she was employed by Premier Healthcare Resources, the private company hired by the county to operate the 408-bed facility.
Long term care facilities like Westmoreland Manor have been coronavirus hot spots throughout the pandemic. Statewide, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 23,538 coronavirus cases among residents and 5,210 cases among staff members at 994 long term care facilities. There have been 5,525 coronavirus deaths in the state attributed to long term care facilities.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 28 long term care facilities have accounted for 367 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 86 cases among staff members and 32 coronavirus deaths.
