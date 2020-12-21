Westmoreland County over the weekend surpassed 16,000 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, but the county’s sheriff said he doesn’t plan to have his deputies enforce Gov. Tom Wolf’s recent orders limiting social gatherings, shutting down indoor dining and restricting other in-person businesses.
Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert, who drew national attention in September when he changed his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican, joined his counterparts in Elk and Lancaster counties, sheriffs Todd Caltagarone and Chris Leppler, respectively, in announcing they would not enforce Wolf’s recent order.
Albert, 70, referenced a ruling by U.S. District Court Judge William S. Stickman IV that temporarily struck down provisions of Wolf’s earlier restrictions.
“Judge Stickman ruled it as constitutionally impermissible — Gov. Wolf’s prohibition of indoor gatherings of more than 25 people, outdoor gatherings of more than 250 people, the stay-at-home-order, and the order closing all non-life-sustaining business,” Albert told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Therefore, I will not enforce Gov. Wolf’s orders in the closing of restaurants or the governor’s order limiting people gathering, in addition to his stay-at-home orders.”
Less than a month after Stickman’s ruling, the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia stayed the ruling, leaving Wolf’s springtime restrictions on crowd sizes in place as the appeals process proceeds.
Albert said his department wasn’t called upon to enforce the governor’s previous coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings or indoor dining, and haven’t been asked to enforce the new restrictions that took effect Dec. 12.
With 623 cases spread out between Saturday and Sunday’s updates to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s data, there have now been 16,416 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County since March.
That figure includes 12,578 confirmed cases and 3,838 probable cases as of Sunday’s update to the state data.
There have been 70,537 negative tests in Westmoreland County.
The weekend’s new case totals made it five consecutive days for the county with fewer than 500 new cases. Even so, Westmoreland County has already had more new coronavirus cases in December than it did in November and October combined.
As of Sunday’s update to coronavirus case figures on the state department of health’s COVID-19 dashboard, there had been 7,155 new cases since the start of the December.
There were 4,954 new cases reported in the county throughout the month of November, which more than doubled the total cases that had been reported through the first eight months of the pandemic. The county recorded 2,130 new cases in October, according to data on the county website.
The county on Sunday also saw its COVID-19 death total increase to 348 as the county nears 150 coronavirus deaths reported in December. There had been 199 total coronavirus deaths reported for Westmoreland County at the end of November, according to the state health department.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health continuously adjusts death counts for prior dates as new data is received, meaning the coronavirus deaths reported Sunday didn’t necessarily occur on the same day.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the state health department.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office on Friday increased its listed total of coronavirus deaths to 260. Of those deaths, 253 were confirmed by testing and another seven are presumed cases based on symptoms. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the coroner’s office, and the oldest 109. The coroner’s COVID-19 death total includes any individual whose death occurred in Westmoreland County, regardless of their county of residence.
Statewide, total coronavirus cases had reached 555,702 as of Sunday’s update. That figure includes 505,205 confirmed cases in the state and 50,497 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, 13,924 people have died of coronavirus, according to the state health department.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 8,065 are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 47,189 coronavirus cases among residents and 8,616 cases among staff members at 1,428 long term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 45 long term care facilities have accounted for 1,523 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 168 cases among staff members and 163 coronavirus deaths as of Sunday’s update.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients actually declined statewide in Sunday’s update.
Statewide, there were 6,074 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Sunday’s update — down from 6,209 Thursday, according to the state health department. Of those patients, 1,230 were in adult intensive care units Thursday and 720 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, as of Sunday’s update there were 172 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 — up from 167 Thursday — with 20 in adult intensive care units and 14 on ventilators according to the state health department. Of the 100 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 28 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Sunday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Sunday, there were 21 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 23.3% of total adult ICU beds — 87 medical/surgical beds and 80 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region had 1,508 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Sunday’s update. Of those patients, 311 were on adult intensive care units and 180 were on ventilators. Overall, 486 of the region’s 1,270 available ventilators were in use as of the update.
Citing concerns an influx of COVID-19 hospitalizations could stretch health systems thin on staff, Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Nov. 23 issued an order directing hospitals to reduce “elective procedures” by half if their region meets at least two of the following criteria:
- 33% or more of hospitals in the region anticipate staffing shortages in the next week;
- 50% or more increase in the moving average of COVID-19 admissions in the previous 48 hours;
- 10% or fewer of the medical and surgical beds in a region are projected to be available in the next 72 hours.
The Southwest region is currently the only HCC in the state that meets the anticipated staffing shortage criteria.
As of Sunday’s update, 35.1% of hospitals in the Southwest region anticipated staffing shortages.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Reduction of Elective Procedures Dashboard, the Southwest region had experienced a 2.1% decrease in coronavirus hospitalizations over the most recent 48-hour period prior to the site’s update on Sunday and 47% of medical and surgical beds in the region were projected to be available for patient care in the next 72 hours.
