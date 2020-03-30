Greater Latrobe is changing the way it’s doing the to-go lunch meals this week.
The district has been offering “Grab and Go” meals at Latrobe Elementary School from 11 a.m. to noon ever since Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all K-12 schools in the state to close earlier this month because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
On Friday, the district offered an update for the current week.
“In an effort to keep the community and our staff healthy, beginning (Monday), we will be consolidating food distribution days to Monday, Wednesday and Friday only,” the statement read. “Multiple meals will be distributed at the time of pickup.”
The district first offered its curbside service at Latrobe Elementary School — with a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch — during the week of March 16. Hours remain from 11 a.m. to noon now on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and it’s open to all students in the Greater Latrobe School District. The pickup line is located where the bus drop off and pickup line is at LES.
Derry Area is offering free breakfast and lunch during the school closure from Monday through Friday for all Derry Area School District students and anyone 18 or younger living within the district.
Drive through service is available daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Derry Area High School cafeteria entrance in the school’s rear parking lot.
Meal deliveries will be made Monday through Friday on the following schedule: 1116 Murtha Way from 10:30 to 10:45 a.m.; Holiday Acres at Scott Court by the playground from 11 to 11:15 a.m.; Derry Area Community Center (Germano Hall) from 11:30 to 11:45 a.m., and Dogwood Mobile Home Park on Earl Drive from noon to 12:15 p.m. Delivery time frames are estimates and may require adjustments.
Those who can’t make it to one of the delivery sites, or who have other specific questions should contact Derry Area food service director Gwen Kozar at 724-694-1401 ext. 1442, or by email at gkozar@dasd.us.
Last week, Ligonier Valley provided bagged breakfasts and lunches for any child younger than 18, but an update for the current week was not provided on the district website as of press time. Children had to accompany parents and guardians to receive meals.
For any additional questions, contact 724-238-5696, extension 109, or email rshafron@lvsd.k12.pa.us.
DASD TO BEGIN CONTINUITY OF LEARNING PLAN
Additionally, Derry Area is scheduled to begin its continuity of learning plan for all students on Wednesday, April 1.
“This remote approach for instruction will be a blend of online learning and paper/pencil packets,” the announcement read. “Instruction will not take place in school until announced otherwise, as per the governor’s order for school closure. Online opportunities will be for students in grades 3-12.”
As per the governor’s stay-at-home order for Westmoreland County, travel to and from an educational institution for distance-learning materials, meals or other related services is permitted as allowable essential travel.
The Derry Area announcement does not pertain to children in grades PK-2 or if parents do not need a Chromebook for children in grades 3 to 12 to use at home for online access for instruction.
The district sent out a technology survey, internet.dasd.us, on Wednesday, March 25, that remained active until noon on Monday. The district asked residents to contact building principals after this time to sign up for a Chromebook.
If parents indicated in the survey that they do not have internet at home, a Chromebook will not be assigned, so they do not need to visit the school for pickup.
“Your child will not be expected to do any of the virtual meetings or work with teachers in an online setting and paper/pencil packets will be provided for your child in approximately one week,” the announcement read.
Derry Area students in grades 3 to 12 who indicated on the survey that they have access to the internet, but no device, can pick up a Chromebook in front of the middle school lobby from 1 to 3 p.m. today, March 30.
“For the Chromebook pickup on Monday, you must remain in your vehicle,” the announcement read. “A school district employee will come to your vehicle to verify your name from the information provided in the technology survey you completed.
“If your child is on the list, a DASD employee will bring you a Chromebook and charger, as well as a paper document to sign, accepting responsibility for any damage and replacement parts. Please bring your own pen to sign the document.”
If parents or guardians are unable to pick up Chromebooks during the scheduled time, they will be delivered at lunch drop-off stops on Tuesday, March 31. Chromebook pick-up at the school will not be available on Tuesday.
At Ligonier Valley, beginning Wednesday, April 1, the district will be implementing half-day Wednesdays for as long as the current governmental closure continues.
On Wednesday, school will end at 11 a.m. for all learners and staff. Learners are not reporting to physical buildings until the governmental closure is lifted. Half-day Wednesday means there will be no remote learning after 11 a.m.
At Greater Latrobe, the district started formal online instruction on March 19 for all students in grades K-12.
“The GLSD administration and staff began preparation for continuing instruction in the days prior to the official March 15 notice of the statewide school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” district superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert said.
“We know this mandatory school closing greatly impacts our families and staff. I want to thank the Greater Latrobe staff and families for working together to continue instruction for our students. Our school community will continue to persevere and get through this difficult situation together. Please visit glsd.us for updates and know that online instruction will continue for all students until further notice.”
The ability for Greater Latrobe to start online instruction so quickly was in large part the result of a longstanding district-wide initiative to create global classrooms, equipped with 21st century learning tools.
The global classrooms initiative included adopting the Google for Education G Suite learning platform, use of Chromebooks by students and staff, and utilizing online textbooks and software.
The Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation (GLPIEF) has been a partner in creating these global classrooms. Today, many students are using Chromebooks at home that were purchased with the help of GLPIEF grant funding.
GLPIEF is an independent public charity dedicated to encouraging community-wide participation and philanthropy in order to enhance and expand enrichment opportunities for all GLSD students and ensure long-range, financial flexibility for schools within the district.
Community members, parents and alumni have asked how they can help students during this difficult time. GLPIEF has established a Wildcats Emergency Fund that supports students in need. Interested persons can email office@glpief.org to learn more, or make a donation by visiting glpief.org/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.