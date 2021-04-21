Appointments remain available for a community coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination clinic at the Johnstown Galleria (500 Galleria Drive) in Richland Township, Cambria County from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 26.
Conemaugh Health System and Cambria County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) are collaborating to facilitate the community vaccination clinic.
The clinic, which will offer more than 1,100 vaccinations of the Pfizer vaccine and be open to anyone over the age of 16, will take place on the lower level of the mall, between Boscov’s and Shoe Dept. Encore.
Second dose appointments will be scheduled for May 17 at the same location.
Advance registration is required. Free parking is available, and free public transportation to the clinic is available via CamTran.
“The COVID-19 vaccination is safe, effective, and our best line of defense against the virus,” said Elizabeth Dunmore, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Conemaugh Health System.
“In addition to mask wearing, hand hygiene, and social distancing, vaccinations are a critically-important step in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center has a dedicated phone line (814-410-8400) for scheduling vaccinations. Individuals are encouraged to check back regularly. Phone scheduling will be limited to two registrations per caller in order to accommodate as many members of the community as possible.
Patients will also be notified by MyChart about available openings. Existing MyChart users do not need to proactively take any steps on MyChart to request a vaccination, but they should monitor their account and the email associated with the account for updates and notifications. Vaccination appointments scheduled through MyChart may not be used by anyone except for the person who received the notification. Those who do not have a MyChart account can register for one by visiting MyChart.Conemaugh.org. New and existing users are not guaranteed a vaccination appointment solely by having a MyChart account.
To date, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center has provided at least one vaccine dose to more than 11,775 members of the community.
