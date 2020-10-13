Even our furry family could use an extra blessing this year. Bring your pet to Mellon Park, located at the intersection of Walnut Street and W. Main Street in Ligonier, for the 16th Annual Blessing of the Pets at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.
All pets and friends are welcome to receive a blessing from the Rev. Dr. Jim Simons of St. Michael’s of the Valley Episcopal Church in Rector and Pastor Jerry Nuernberger from St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church. If you are not able to bring your pet to the park, bring a photo to receive the blessing.
This annual pet blessing occurs in October to recognize the feast day (Oct. 4) of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. Over the years organizers estimate over 400 animals have received the blessing. In all that time, only one cat has been blessed.
All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. The event will occur rain or shine. Please respect all CDC guidelines. Masks, hand sanitizer, wipes and doggie bags will be available if needed.
Goodwill offerings will be accepted. Proceeds from the event will go to Action for Animals Humane Society, Derry Township, and Helping Heart & Healing Tails Animal Rescue, Stahlstown.
