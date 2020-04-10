Easter egg hunts. Cash bashes and gun bashes. Ticket sales. Events in a park. Even a wing eating contest.
Canceled.
The COVID-19 virus hit animal shelters and rescues hard as, one by one, their fundraisers have been scratched until further notice. In some cases, they won’t be rescheduled at all.
At a time when people can’t congregate and might be hanging onto their money, the non-profits that take care of animals are being challenged to find ways to keep on raising money for expenses that haven’t come to a halt.
Some have turned to raffles, online projects and hoping that their supporters won’t forget that the dogs, cats, horses, rabbits and other animals continue to need care.
“We canceled a wing eating contest on April 23, which we were co-sponsoring with White Oak Animal Rescue,” said Barb Martin, founder of Pleasure Acres Equine Feline Rescue Center in Salem Township. “We had another event in May and I don’t know if that’s going to happen. Fundraisers have always been a significant part of our donations.”
The rescue is an end-of-life sanctuary for 14 horses that annually eat nearly 4,000 bales of hay that are produced on its farm. Plus, it has to purchase grain. There are also 53 cats, many not adoptable because of their age or because they’re too feral.
Martin is launching a sponsorship to make up for canceled events. For a $50 donation, a supporter will get a certificate and a chance for a meet-and-greet (when it’s safe) with one of the selected residents.
The Cattfeinated Cat Café in Greensburg opened late last year as a venue for funding Wayward Whiskers, a foster-based animal rescue that showcases some of its 150 cats and kittens in the café’s visiting rooms. Donations for playtime with the felines provide financial support.
“We are definitely hurting like everyone else is,” founder and president Katelynn Jones of Hempfield Township said.
The Easter egg hunt there was canceled, and tickets that easily sold at the café are now more difficult to distribute. Instead, several fundraisers are on the café and rescue Facebook pages. That includes selling $10 gift cards for future use at the café, and buyers get a chance to win cash or free coffee for a year. There are also chances on gift baskets, and a ticket that goes off on Easter Sunday.
Pysanky egg artist Ginette Simpson of New Alexandria, who volunteers at the café, created a dozen limited edition eggs just for the café. While her traditional eggs have Ukrainian designs, these are decorated with cats and sunflowers. They cost $50 each, and pickup arrangements are made through the café’s Facebook page.
Ninth Life Rescue Center in the Greensburg area has 75 cats and a number of dogs in foster homes in Westmoreland and surrounding counties. It canceled a cash bash in May, and currently can’t take its cats and kittens to Saturday adoption events at PetSmart in Hempfield Township.
“We had big plans for the cash bash,” said Jen Johnson, who along with Christine Menchio runs the rescue. “We have numerous trap/neuter/release programs, and animals are coming in like crazy. Fortunately, we’re doing very well with adoptions.”
Volunteer Sandy Strykor of Harrison City is running the rescue’s first online auction that ends at 6 p.m. April 11. Bids can be made on a variety of items including pet and beauty products, jewelry and home décor.
Action For Animals Humane Society in Derry Township canceled a cash bash, a gun bash and its annual walk at Twin Lakes Park. The latter two are tentatively rescheduled.
“This is hurting us really bad,” said Rita Whiteman, board vice president, who helped organize 24 of AFA’s 27 cash bashes. “Our bills keep coming in, and I’m holding my breath hoping that we can make the cash bash that’s rescheduled for June 13. Those events do very well.”
Helping Hearts and Healing Tails Animal Rescue in Stahlstown postponed its Easter Egg Hunt and might reschedule it as a spring fling. It also pushed back the date of its summer basket raffle.
“Donations are down terribly,” said founder Amber Noel. “We’re holding off on everything except essential veterinary care. Unless somebody is really sick or really hurt, they aren’t going to the vet. We have a dog that needs heartworm treatment and some dogs that need to have tumors removed. We still have animals coming in, and a waiting list of animals that need to come in. Our adoptions have almost stopped now, too.”
It’s trying to raise funds with a fun online event that provides a quirky pet portrait for a $15 donation.
Two groups that help people and animals are feeling the challenges of increasing needs and diminished funding.
Lori Mozina, head of the County Animal Rescue Team (CART) that serves Westmoreland, Fayette and Allegheny counties, is looking for donations of pet food, litter boxes, scoopers and other supplies for people who qualify for food bank, Meals on Wheels and other services, and who now may not be able to obtain those things. They might lack resources, transportation and a network of support.
“I know that animal shelters distribute pet food, but now some of their extra supplies are starting to dwindle,” Mozina said. “Something else to keep in mind is that if a person is going into the hospital and someone is taking in their animals, they might not have the critical supplies. We realize that people who would normally access pet food and supplies through other organizations might not be able to do it now.”
Individuals must go through other assistance programs, such as the Salvation Army, food bank, etc., to request pet supplies from CART.
Valerie Hoegel of Youngwood is the founder of Hospaws, a volunteer organization that fosters pets or gives in-home care when people are in the hospital or otherwise incapacitated.
“Our phone has not stopped ringing,” she said. “People are in the hospital, and people who are now home have offered to foster. The problem is that we don’t know how long they’re going to be home. If we have to keep a foster for 12 weeks and the person who volunteered to foster is only going to be home for six weeks, we’ll have to find another placement. So we can always use more foster homes.”
The virus has curtailed home visits, and fundraisers are at a standstill. A cash bash planned for April didn’t materialize.
“We still have people who are sending donations, which is wonderful,” Hoegel said. “We appreciate it.”
