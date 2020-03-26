To our valued readers and advertisers,
Our community has changed rapidly in the past two weeks with the arrival of the COVID-19 virus.
Because of these uncertain times, and the hardship suffered because of diminished revenue, effective immediately, the Latrobe Bulletin will be publishing our Weekend edition on Fridays instead of Saturdays, as the Saturday publishing day will be temporary eliminated.
All of the regular features you enjoy reading on Saturdays will now be found on Fridays: Bulletin Board, Valley Views and Derry Diary, our real estate listings, our church page, our Smartsource national food coupons and more. Also for our Bridge enthusiasts, we will publish Saturday’s Bridge quiz on Friday on the entertainment pages; the answers will still be found on Monday.
While the COVID-19 virus impacts our community, state and country, we are still responding to this crisis with all hands on deck to bring local news coverage to you. However, we are being affected by the same economic forces related to other local businesses. This is a temporary cost-cutting measure; we will go back to our normal publishing schedule after this crisis is over.
We would also like to remind our subscribers, as well as the general public, that the Latrobe Bulletin is also available online at latrobebulletinnews.com. Home subscribers can sign up for free to receive our online edition.
This was one of the toughest decisions I have ever had to make in my 39 years in the newspaper business. That is why we need you, our readers, to keep buying the Latrobe Bulletin and patronizing any and all of our advertisers that are still open.
Thank you for your support. Please stay safe and observe social distancing.
— Gary Siegel, Publisher
