36th LWA art auction goes virtual

The Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA)’s annual art auction will have a virtual format this year. The new concept is yet another adjustment non-profit organizations like the LWA have had to make to raise funding for ongoing projects during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“The auction is different this year, obviously, because it is online. For the past 35 years we had a big dinner, an auctioneer, a silent auction and a live auction,” said LWA Executive Director Susan Huba.
“Still Waters” is the theme of the LWA’s 36th auction, featuring original works from renowned local and national artists.
“The committee met in January to pick the theme that ended up working out with the pandemic,” Huba said. “So, we played on the reflection theme. After all, people had to stay home and had time to reflect on things. The artists took our theme literally about reflection and water. It was just a fitting theme for this year with self-isolation.”
All artwork may be viewed in person at G Squared Gallery, 138 East Main St., Ligonier, beginning Oct. 17 during normal business hours – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. The artwork may also be viewed by special appointment; call 724-238-8083 for more information.
“We want people to be able to come and see the pieces in person. With art pieces it would be hard to try to get the colors of a piece by viewing it on a flat computer screen,” Huba said.
“Thankfully, we reached out to G Squared Gallery’s new owner Sandra Svilar and she has been wonderful about using her gallery space for our exhibit.”
Huba is encouraged that the exhibit will bring in new people who are not on the annual auction mailing list to see and bid on the art pieces.
Auction proceeds benefit the LWA’s mission to conserve, protect and restore the natural resources of the Loyalhanna Creek Watershed.
“This event usually supports our efforts for land and water conservation program projects,” Huba said. “We have stewardship projects on the conserved properties that we own, stream improvement projects and water-quality-monitoring programs.”
The 24 participating artists have created 27 pieces of art that reflect their interpretation of still water scenes from the Ligonier Valley.
“Many of the artists have been our supporters for years. A core group of them have been involved for 20 to 30 years by contributing half of their proceeds from the sale of their artwork to the organization. We try to add new people. We want to try to offer different types of pieces, not just oil paintings,” Huba said.
This year two new people are providing art pieces: Doreen Currie of Latrobe submitted an oil painting and Alexis Dillon submitted a photographic piece.
Artists who submitted oil paintings include: Gordon Allen, Dix Baines, Jaime Cooper, Doreen Currie, William DeBernardi, Ron Donoughe, Peggy Fischbeck, Bud Gibbons, Rita Kambic Haldeman, Claire Hardy, Richard Hower, Lynne Lockhart, Lydia Mack, Joan Mudge, Stuart Thompson, Nora Thompson and Nancy Richards West.
Other artwork submissions include: Francis DeFabo – pottery; Alexis Dillon – photography; Ned Ewell – watercolor; Jack Mayer – sculpture; Leo Osborne – acrylic; Joseph Teplitz – photography, and Lisa Dawn White – collage.
Huba said they will be seeking patron support this year since they will not be selling tickets.
“We would typically sell a ticket for a $100 dinner. We have been very fortunate that people are still supporting us through donations,” Huba said.
Online bidding starts at 8 a.m. Oct. 17, and concludes at 8 p.m. Oct. 24, via computer, laptop, tablet or mobile device. Go to bidpal.net/stillwaters to place a bid.
“We have a designated website for this that we set up with the online platform OneCause,” Huba said.
The art auction has always been the largest fundraising event for the LWA.
“We generate the most revenue from this event,” Huba said. “Our fundraisers are generally held in the summer and fall. By this time we had hoped things would have been back to normal. They are not. So, it was a big change for us to keep this event going. We tried to be creative and hopefully, people will still support us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.