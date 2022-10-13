In the Wednesday, Oct. 12, edition of the Latrobe Bulletin, Luke Zylka’s name was misspelled in the “GLPIEF hosts dinner, honors 1965 football team” story on page A4.
SPECIAL EDITION
- Find out the history behind the festival!
Download it from our
Special Sections for a
keepsake edition of local history.
Need help logging in?
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Ligonier Township to hold public meeting on potential Ligonier Beach grant
- Domestic dispute leads to early morning house fire
- Ligonier Borough Council unanimously approves amended sidewalk cafe ordinance
- Ligonier Township supervisors fill recreation board seats
- Derry Area girls cross-country wins WCCA title
- Lady Wildcat volleyball continues streak with win over Franklin Regional
- Heavy is the head that wears the crown
- Lady Wildcats soccer blanks P-T 2-0
- Derry girls tennis advance to second round of WPIAL championship
- LV volleyball drops Neighborhood Academy in straight sets
Most Popular
Articles
- Ralph M. 'Skip' Harr Sr.
- Fire troupe entertains with flaming performance
- LV Rams 5/6 grade team heading to championship Saturday
- Familiar face is new LVMS music teacher
- Greater Latrobe Drama Club presents 'Little Women'
- Sierocky’s heroics, second-half defense propel Rams to key win at Burrell
- Wildcats cruise to a 42-0 conference win over Ringgold
- Fawcett excited to lead LV wrestling program
- John J. 'Jeff' Shaffer
- DASD revising more school policies
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.