The caption for the photo titled “Nice ride!” in the Jan. 4-5 edition of the Bulletin incorrectly identified firefighter Scott Hunter as second lieutenant and chief of Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Freewill Hose Co. No. 3 & 4. Hunter is the company’s second lieutenant, not chief.
