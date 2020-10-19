In the article that appeared in the Oct. 15 edition of the Latrobe Bulletin titled “County relocates polling locations amid pandemic,” the Westmoreland County Elections Bureau’s list of relocated polling locations incorrectly listed the address of the Derry Township Scalp Level polling place at Trinity Lutheran Church as 101 W. 4th St.
The correct address is 101 W. 4th Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.